Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has said he will only reveal details of his failed move to Real Madrid once his career is over but believes that things happen "for a reason."

De Gea, now at Fiorentina, was set to join Madrid from United on a permanent move on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2015 but the deal collapsed because the paperwork was not filed in time.

In the aftermath, each club appeared to blame the other for the failed move and when asked about it this week, De Gea told Italian media outlet Cronache Di Spogliatoio: "I will speak about all of that when my career is over. When things don't happen, it's for a reason.

"It was close but the transfer wasn't completed... Personally, it went well because Manchester is my home."

De Gea moved to United in 2011 from Atlético Madrid and won the 2012-13 Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He went on to lift the FA Cup in 2016 and won the Europa League in 2017. De Gea also celebrated Carabao Cup wins in 2017 and 2023.

The former Spain international left United after his contract expired in 2023, having made 545 appearances for the club.

He then took a one-year sabbatical before joining Fiorentina in 2024 as a free agent.

"It was one of the best years of my life," De Gea said of his time away from football.

"That sabbatical year did me a world of good, both mentally and physically: I was feeling a bit jaded. I felt it was the time to stop and come back stronger and it went well.

"It's true that I had offers from other English clubs but in my heart, it was impossible to play for another club.

"I only wanted to play for United because it's the club where I developed, where I've been for most of my career and I've had a very good career there. I also had offers from other countries."

De Gea, 34, kept 11 clean sheets in 42 appearances for the Viola last season.

He recently signed a new deal with Fiorentina that keeps him at the club until June 2028.