With a 3-1 win over the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday night, MLS stole back regional bragging rights through a victory in the 29th edition of the league's All-Star Game.

Carried by goals from Sam Surridge, Brian White and match MVP Tai Baribo in front of a packed crowd at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, the evening and encompassing All-Star festivities throughout the week will go down as a well-deserved success for MLS.

All of that said, in a marquee showcase that was filled with many of the best and the brightest from both leagues, there was one noteworthy omission: global superstar Lionel Messi. Earlier on Wednesday, MLS confirmed the absence of the Inter Miami CF player, as well as that of teammate Jordi Alba, despite both being selected for the match. Heading into the All-Star Game, Miami coach Javier Mascherano publicly stated that having his starters in the exhibition wasn't ideal.

"The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest but that is not my decision," Mascherano said. "I know how important the All-Star [Game] is, and as far as I know, there is no decision from the club, everything is as normal."

This isn't the first time that a high-profile player or club has said no to the event. In 2018, the LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned down the opportunity, and on the Liga MX side of the competition this year, 2025 didn't feature selected players such as Leon's James Rodríguez or Cruz Azul's Erik Lira and Carlos Rotondi. The participation of Monterrey star Sergio Ramos also wasn't officially confirmed until the night before.

Why is this an issue for the All-Star Game? And with next year's edition taking place in a World Cup year, when plenty of eyes will be on North America, where does the high-profile exhibition go from here?

Schedule congestion

The packed schedule is the most significant factor in the subdued vibes of the 2025 event. Both MLS and Liga MX will not only have a rapid turnarounds with regular-season matches this weekend, but will then also kickoff their joint Leagues Cup tournament next week. Including Leagues Cup and MLS, Messi & Co. are currently on a nine-game stretch between July 5 and Aug. 6. If they advance in Leagues Cup, up to three additional knockout-round games would then be played next month.

With that in mind, it's understandable that Mascherano does not want to overtax his players.

"The intensity of the games we've played, especially in the last month and a half, has been very, very high," the Miami coach, who has also had to manage injuries in his roster, added recently.

Not everyone agrees with Mascherano, though. Despite having to travel to the events during his playing days, six-time MLS All-Star Brian Ching viewed his involvement as a moment to relax and connect with other important names across the country.

"I always enjoyed the All-Star Game because it allowed you to meet and play with some of the best players in the league," he said to ESPN. "These games are a mental break from the season for everyone because the games are fun to play in. None of the players play more than a half so it is like a practice for them.

"Most players enjoyed the opportunity to do something different from their normal week with their teams."

MLS beat Liga MX in Wednesday's All-Star Game, but does the event need a refresh to capture fans' attention?

But that still hasn't been enough to convince all involved. When Ibrahimovic missed out in 2018, the superstar cited fatigue, and was then surprised when he was handed a one-game suspension in accordance to league rules.

"[I] think it is ridiculous, but yeah, no comments," Ibrahimovic said at the time. "They do whatever they want. I come from a different world; I come from the real world."

Regarding when a one-game suspension could arrive for Messi and Alba, MLS commissioner Don Garber said that the league is "managing through that process as we speak" ahead of Wednesday's game, while also admitting that there has been a heavy workload that had been put on the players.

"Miami had a schedule that is unlike any other team," he said. "Most of our teams had a 10-day break. Miami hasn't. We had Leo playing 90 minutes in almost all the games. That's nine games in 35 days."

It isn't as if facing off against Liga MX is a unique opportunity either. In the modern era of MLS, there's been a growing number of matchups between the two leagues that have sought to collaborate as often as possible. Along with Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup and clashes in the Concacaf Champions Cup, the All-Star Game can feel lost in the list of Liga MX-vs.-MLS battles.

"You already have Campeones Cup and you already have Leagues Cup," said ESPN's Herculez Gomez, who played in both MLS and Liga MX. "How much is too much and then what are we trying to do here? Does a fan really enjoy [the All-Star Game]?"

Supporters of the league, especially those who sported a Messi jersey at Q2 Stadium, might also think twice about the All-Star Game going forward.

"It's unfortunate because if you wanted to highlight this product or your products to the rest of the league, well, your biggest assets have to be there," Gomez said.

Changing the competition format

Getting all players on board is something that the league will have to continue to manage in future editions, but what about the format of the competition itself that could perhaps garner more appeal for players and fans?

While the "all-star" concept itself is novel to the traditional hotbeds of the sport in Europe and Latin America, MLS could do more to stand out in an American sports landscape that has no shortage of high-profile exhibitions -- let alone stand out in their own series of Liga MX-vs.-MLS events.

Making changes wouldn't be a stretch when considering how often the league has tinkered with formats that have ranged from games against European club giants, the United States, Liga MX, and intraleague battles such as East vs. West and MLS USA vs. MLS World. And more generally, the league has demonstrated an appetite for experimenting with new rules and innovations for the global game.

The addition of the skills challenge is a step in the right direction during the All-Star week, but if MLS wants to capitalize on a younger demographic, the league could tap into the burgeoning scene of alternative tournaments such as The Soccer Tournament, Kings League and Baller League. Invited teams and celebrities from abroad, viral online moments through new rules, all on a small-sided pitch, the ingredients are there to experiment in a sport that has traditionally pushed back on new ideas that can allow players to show off a different side of their character.

"I [definitely] believe what lacks in normal football now is personality, in terms of players being able to be themselves," Baller League player Josh Harrop, a former Manchester United midfielder, said to ESPN earlier this year. "I am a big football fan, but I kind of lost interest in watching it as much, because games are just so, so boring and dry."

The argument, at least from the league's perspective, could be made that those ideas are already being tested out within the skills challenge that has events such as goalie wars and the crossbar challenge. On Tuesday, guests such as U.S. men's national team icon Clint Dempsey, U.S. women's national team captain Lindsey Heaps, Liga MX Femenil star Nicki Hernandez and Liga MX icon Oribe Peralta also took part in the competition.

Ching, who has had a lengthy experience in the All-Star Game, doesn't want to see too many changes.

"I feel this format keeps it competitive and entertaining for the fans while keeping it interesting and fun for the players," the three-time MLS Cup champion said. "These games get competitive because of the rivalry between the two countries but both teams get to enjoy the experience of playing with the best of the best."

Either way, MLS still has plenty to ponder before a World Cup year in which lots of attention will be focused on the North American soccer landscape.

"I love the All-Star Game. You know, most leagues probably do, [but] how do you get your players to love the All-Star Game? Your partners to love the All-Star Game, and fans too," Garber said. "Ninety-plus percent of our Leagues Cup matches are going to be MLS-vs.-Liga MX games, so maybe it is time for us to evolve the format ... we'll see how it plays out."

For now, the opponent and date for the 2026 All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, is to be determined -- as is whether all of the league's biggest names will be in attendance.