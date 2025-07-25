Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid have boosted their defensive line with the signing of centre-back Dávid Hancko from Feyenoord.

Hancko, 27, arrives on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until June 2030.

"Dávid Hancko, who becomes the first Slovakian footballer in the club's history, will immediately join the first team's pre-season training camp in Los Ángeles de San Rafael," a club statement said.

Hancko impressed in his three seasons at Feyenoord and had attracted interest from several clubs this summer.

Dávid Hancko has joined Atlético Madrid after his move to Al Nassr transfer collapsed. Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The Slovakia international came close to joining Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr earlier this month but the move collapsed in the final moments.

Hancko becomes the latest arrival for Diego Simeone's revamped squad.

Atlético previously had boosted their squad with the arrivals of right-back Marc Pubill, left-back Matteo Ruggeri and midfielders Thiago Almada, Álex Baena and Johnny Cardoso.

Atlético finished third in LaLiga last season and were eliminated in the group stages of the FIFA Club World Cup. They begin their LaLiga campaign at Espanyol on Aug. 17.