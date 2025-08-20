Open Extended Reactions

There is more than the money of American businessman John Textor to the resurgence of Botafogo. From the second division to champions of Brazil and South America, and a win over Paris Saint-Germain in the recent FIFA Club World Cup, you also must give credit to the excellence of the club's scouting department.

The outstanding example is center forward Igor Jesus, signed on a free transfer from Shabab Al Ahli a year ago and now made a move to the Premier League at Nottingham Forest. There is also goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who was a reserve at São Paulo until he was signed by Botafogo, where he enjoyed a magnificent 2023. Now, via Lyon, he moves to Leeds United. Sometimes that is not always the case.

Terms were agreed between the clubs, but at the last minute, goalkeeper John Victor decided to stay with Botafogo rather than cross the Atlantic to join West Ham United. The temptation to try his luck in the Premier League was understandable, but after some tense moments, the Botafogo fans appear to have forgiven his flirt with a move abroad, and he was welcomed back last Thursday, giving a typically assured performance as his team beat Liga de Quito of Ecuador 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores.

John Victor was instrumental in last year's Libertadores and league triumphs. Money helped, yes, but Botafogo's rise is just as much about a shrewd scouting network uncovering players others overlooked.

But who else could make that jump to Europe? Many young South Americans will continue to be of interest around the world, but which other players could be playing in Europe soon?

ÁLVARO MONTORO | AM/FW - Botafogo

Europe, of course, signs the brightest Brazilian prospects and, increasingly, Brazil is doing the same to its neighboring nations. Montoro came up the ranks with Vélez Sarsfield in his native Argentina.

Back in April, a few days short of his 18th birthday, he scored his first goal, a stoppage-time winner against Peñarol of Uruguay in the first group stage game of the Copa Libertadores. He did not stay long. Botafogo swooped in to take him north just before the Club World Cup. So impressive was he in training that he was straight into action off the bench in that epic game against PSG, and immediately looked at home.

Subsequently, he has been making a big impression in the side now coached by Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo. In days gone by, Montoro might well have been the second striker in the traditional 4-4-2 formation.

At the moment, though, he was being used more on the flanks, either side, but especially the left, cutting in on his stronger foot. With a low center of gravity, the ability to suddenly stop and switch the play, and the vision to see options around him, there is the swagger of talent about Montoro; he knows that he belongs at the level, and he is also prepared to put in a defensive shift, working back down the touchline.

Montoro looks destined for interesting things. He is unlikely to stay in South America for too long.

Botafogo will certainly be planning a transfer at some point, and it might be a long shot, but in the corner of his eye, Montoro may even be dreaming that a successful Libertadores campaign might help him crash his way into Argentina's squad for next year's World Cup.

A player who is very much in the mind of Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni is center back Lomónaco.

He is another Argentine who was picked up early by a Brazilian club. But in his case, he ran into a problem. While playing for Red Bull Bragantino, he was found guilty of deliberately picking up a yellow card and was banned for a year for match manipulation. Bragantino sent him back to Argentina to rebuild his career, and he has enjoyed a splendid year with Independiente.

Lomónaco is a strapping figure, but he is also quick, meaning that he can work well in a team that employs a high defensive line. He also loves bringing the ball out from the back. He may need to judge the moment better -- it can be a little reckless -- but his capacity to contribute to the attacking play, drawing markers and creating space for those in front of him, is also a useful asset, and one which has put him on the radar of Barcelona.

Could a move to Europe help Kevin Lomónaco become Argentina's next great center back? (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

This is a delicate moment for the 23-year-old. Lomónaco has recently been introduced to the senior Argentina squad. Center back is a position where the world champions need renewal -- they still have the same defensive unit as the one that continually threatened to collapse at the World Cup in Qatar -- and there are not a lot of options around. Perhaps surprisingly, earlier this week he was left out of the squad for the last two matches of World Cup qualification.

Lomónaco has a real chance of playing his way into contention. A move now might prove unsettling, and this is not a time when he would want to be kicking his heels on the bench as he beds himself into new surroundings.

VITÃO | CB - Internacional

A Brazilian equivalent of Lomónaco is Vitão of Internacional, a 25-year-old center back with an interesting combination of size and pace.

Vitão has already played in Europe as he spent 18 months with Shakhtar Donetsk, helping them to the Ukrainian league title and then moving back home as a consequence of the war.

He nearly went to Spain last year, but the attempt of Real Betis to sign him fell foul of financial fair play restrictions. Sevilla are currently showing an interest, and it is easy to see why.

Vitão is tall and combative, but also quick enough to play in a high defensive line. But he is another one who may have reasons for wanting to stay put. Vitão has represented Brazil at many youth levels, but, with fierce competition for a place, has not been selected for the senior squad.

A new coach, though, offers up fresh possibilities. With Carlo Ancelotti in the stadium, Vitão produced a sound performance under pressure last Wednesday night as Inter restricted a powerful Flamengo side to only a 1-0 win in the away leg of their Libertadores round of 16 tie.

With the European season only getting started, and players not yet in full competitive rhythm, Vitão might have an outside chance of being named in the next Brazil squad on Aug. 25. Turkish giants Galatasaray are reported to have sent people to watch him this week, when elimination from the Libertadores could speed his departure.

Another with his sights set on the 2026 World Cup is the Ecuadorian attacking midfielder Guagua. He plays for the extraordinary Independiente del Valle club, which has produced the likes of Moisés Caicedo, Willian Pacho and so many of the Ecuador national team.

If anything, Guagua's rise has been even more meteoric. In March of this year, he was helping out the national team in training, a member of the side that provided opposition for the seniors as they prepared for a World Cup qualifier against Chile.

Coach Sebastian Beccacece was so impressed that he leapfrogged Guagua from sparring partner straight into the starting lineup at the age of 17, before he had even played a first-team match for his club. That was surely premature and gave rise to plenty of mystified gossip. But over the last two months, Guagua has been given his chance with his club, sometimes from the start, others from the bench.

Could Darwin Guagua be Ecuador's next rising star? (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Agencia Press South/Getty Images)

Guagua has been played on the right wing, but has probably been most effective when moved a few yards infield, from where he has been scoring his first goals and showing a sinuous talent and the capacity to attack vulnerable spaces in the opposing penalty box.

Guagua turns 18 in November. Independiente del Valle are a club known for developing talent and making transfers, so it seems unlikely he'll stay there for long. And after an extraordinarily dramatic night on Tuesday, the club are through to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, the continent's Europa League equivalent. The closing stages of the competition could give Guagua the platform for a move in January.

Where, if anywhere, is Colombia's Hinestroza going to go in the next few weeks?

The 23-year-old has already been on a global tour, playing in Brazil, the United States and Mexico before settling and playing the best football of his career back at home with Atlético Nacional of Medellin.

The attacking midfielder was in scintillating form in the group stages of the Libertadores. Operating wide on the right, he was bullet fast, full of tricks, able to attack the defender on either side and in addition to providing a goal threat, was also an efficient supply line for the central strikers.

The best player in domestic Colombian football, he has forced himself into contention for the national team at a very interesting moment.

The formula of coach Nestor Lorenzo, with a disciplined midfield supporting the talent of James Rodríguez, worked well for a long time. But after defeat to Argentina in the final of last year's Copa América, the wheels have come off. After six games without a win, Colombia have not yet sealed its place in the World Cup.

Hinostroza could become an important part of a new mix. But where will he be playing? He could have sealed his own fate on Tuesday night. The team's round of 16 Libertadores tie against São Paulo went to penalties. Hinostroza hit the bar with the vital kick, and his side were eliminated.

Had they gone through to the quarterfinals, there would have been plenty of pressure to keep hold of him until the end of the year. However, a transfer is now more likely.