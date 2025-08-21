Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham have completed a deal for Manchester City defender Callum Doyle, the clubs announced Thursday.

The Championship side signed the 21-year-old for a fee of £7.5 million ($10m), sources told ESPN. City have included a buy-back clause and a 25% sell-on clause in the deal.

He has signed a four-year contract at the STōK Cae Ras.

Doyle's arrival is another major signing for Wrexham, who have already broken their transfer record this summer to sign forward Nathan Broadhead for a fee which could rise to £10m ($13.4m).

Former England defender Conor Coady has also arrived from Leicester City for £2m ($2.7m).

Callum Doyle spent last season on loan at Norwich City in the Championship. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

"We've had to compete with some really good clubs to bring him here," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said. "He's only 21, he's got a lot of Championship experience, an England under-21 international. I think he's a player of huge potential.

"This hasn't broken the transfer record. It's in line with other transfers we've made already this summer.

"But I think it is a statement of intent that we've won the signature over some established Championship clubs, who've been in the division and Premiership before recently, and obviously clubs in other European leagues."

Wrexham, who won three-straight promotions under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Mac, have started their Championship campaign with back-to-back defeats to Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

Doyle has been capped at various levels in England's youth system and has played five times for the under-21s. He has experience in the Championship after loan spells at Coventry, Leicester and Norwich.

"I'm buzzing to join the Club. I've been wanting a permanent move for some time now and I can't wait to get started," Doyle said in a statement.

"I've been interested in the Club from afar and kept a close eye on the journey and now I'm excited to be a part of it."

