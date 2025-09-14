Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal are ready to rival Barcelona for 19-year-old Palmeiras left-back Luiz Benedetti, while Manchester United and Liverpool are tracking Lille's 17-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Liverpool boss Slot: Collapse of Guéhi transfer 'a pity'

- Amorim to start Bayindir over Lammens vs. City

- Benfica want City captain Silva: 'Contract waiting'

Luiz Benedetti featured for Palmeiras at the Club World Cup in the summer. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona are monitoring Brazilian left-back Luiz Benedetti from Palmeiras, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 19-year-old is attracting interest from a host of European clubs, including Premier League giants Arsenal and Serie A champions Napoli. Barca believe the rising star can fill the void left behind by Iñigo Martínez, who joined Al Nassr last month. Palmieras have set a fee of €15 million, but Barca believe €12 million will be enough to take him to Spain. Benedetti is contracted until 2029, and is expected to be part of the Brazil squad at the Under-20 World Cup, which starts in two weeks. ​​

- Manchester United and Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Lille's 17-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to TEAMtalk. The France under-21 international has been in sensational form at both domestic and European levels. His technical ability makes him one of the most sought-after names in European football. AC Milan are also keen on signing Bouaddi, and the Rossoneri hope that by moving early, ahead of their rivals, they can steal a march. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton scouts are all also said to be among those watching him in action. He turns 18 on Oct. 2.

- Newcastle United are targeting a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke, according to Football Insider. The in-form 25-year-old is at the top of the Magpies' shortlist after the club ended their interest in Marc Guéhi, who is expected to join Liverpool in January or at the end of the season. Newcastle believe the premise of playing Champions League knockout football will be enough to tempt the Dutchman to swap the south coast for the north east in January.

- Juventus and Benfica are among the clubs hoping to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer, according to Diario AS. The Portugal international is in the last year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and, for now, there appears to be no intention of renewing it. Juventus see the 31-year-old as the perfect fit and they could be boosted by their relationship with Jorge Mendes, Silva's agent. Benfica have been tracking him for some time but, like Juve, their stumbling block could be agreeing a salary.

- Bayern Munich will demand a fee of £100 million for winger Michael Olise in a bid to fend off interest from Liverpool, who are pondering a move for the former Crystal Palace winger, according to Football Insider. Olise scored 17 goals and contributed 18 assists in all competitions in his debut season in the Bundesliga, and now Liverpool are among a number of clubs hoping to sign the 23-year-old. The Reds in particular see Olise as the perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah as the Egypt international weighs up his future beyond his recent contract extension. Olise is under contract at Bayern until 2029.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:37 Is Donnarumma Man City's new number one? Nedum Onuoha and Craig Burley discuss Man City's goalkeeper options for the Manchester derby after signing Gianluigi Donnarumma on deadline day.

OTHER RUMORS

- Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to re-sign defender Dennis Cirkin from Sunderland. Spurs boss Thomas Frank isn't satisfied with his side's depth in defensive areas and the 23-year-old would provide an option at left-back. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid are enquiring about a move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The 20-year-old is open to the move, though he is contracted to the Red Devils until 2027. United value Mainoo at £70 million. (Ekrem Konur)

- Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is said to prefer Liverpool as the race for his signature hots up ahead of the January transfer window. The Eagles want £60 million to £70 million, and the Reds are ahead of Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid. (Ekrem Konur)

- Real Madrid and Barcelona are chasing 17-year-old Ajax defender Jorthy Mokio. Arsenal. Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to be interested in the Belgium international. Mokio, valued at €8 million, and is contracted until 2027 and cannot move to England until next summer, when he will be 18. (Estadio Deportivo)

- Juventus are hoping to renew the contract of striker Kenan Yildiz to fend off interest. Chelsea offered €70 million in the summer, which was rejected, and the player has now been offered an extension that would net him €5 million a season. (Calciomercato)