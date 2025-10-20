Craig Burley praises Ruben Amorim and believes Manchester United can use their big victory over Liverpool to reignite their season. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, while Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have set their sights on FC Cologne wonderkid Said El Mala. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Dyche, Mancini in frame to replace Ange at Forest - sources

- Guardiola: Man City too reliant on 'key man' Haaland

- Real Madrid GK Frohms out four months - sources

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has an uncertain future. Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is on the radar of Bayern Munich, the Daily Mirror reports. Amid continued interest from the Saudi Pro League, the Bundesliga champions now look set to join the race to sign Fernandes, whose transfer is valued at around the £70 million mark. United are open to entertaining bids to sign the 31-year-old if the fee is right, although it remains to be seen whether a deal could be sanctioned in January, as Fernandes is under contract until June 2027.

- Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have set their sights on FC Cologne wonderkid Said El Mala, says Bild. The 19-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga, where he has already scored three goals in seven appearances. While El Mala is under contract until 2030, he could be available as soon as next summer for a fee in the region of €30m-€40m. Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the Germany U21 international in recent weeks.

- Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is continuing to attract interest from the Saudi Pro League, according to Football Insider. Despite impressing of late for club and country, the 33-year-old Brazilian is prepared to listen to offers heading into the January transfer window. Casemiro's contract expires next summer, and while a new deal has been mooted, it would require the player to take a pay cut.

- Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has told Corriere dello Sport that the club won't be looking to sign Brazilian icon Neymar, 33, if he becomes a free agent at the end of his Santos contract: "Neymar? Come on, that's b-------. Never contacted, never offered -- it's nonsense."

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:52 Hutchison: Morgan Rogers is a special talent! Don Hutchison reacts to Morgan Rogers' stunning strike as Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

OTHER RUMORS

- A consortium of investors from the United Arab Emirates have approached Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham to act as ambassadors in a potential bid to buy Manchester United. (Guardian)

- Saint-Etienne striker Djylian N'Guessan, 17, is on the radar of Arsenal and Tottenham. (Caught Offside)

- Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Monaco wonderkid Maghnes Akliouche in January. (Ekrem Konur)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Liverpool have been "wowed" by the performances of Argentine right back Dylan Tomás Gorosito at the Under 20 FIFA World Cup. (Graeme Bailey)

- Scouts from Barcelona travelled to watch Mason Greenwood play for Marseille last weekend. The Catalan giants are long-standing admirers. (TBR)

- Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, 25, is attracting attention and the club are preparing to receive offers in January. (Football Insider)

- West Ham United are targeting a move for Toulouse center back Charlie Cresswell, while Everton are also tracking his development. (Ekrem Konur)

- Sheffield United could be forced to entertain offers for midfielder Gustavo Hamer at the end of the season amid interest in the player from Leeds United. (Football Insider)

- Negotiations are advancing between clubs from the Arabian Gulf and Legia Warsaw defender defender Radovan Pankov, who is open to a new challenge. (Rudy Galetti)

- Raffaele Palladino is a possible candidate to replace Igor Tudor at Juventus, should the board decide to fire him. (Nicolo Schira)