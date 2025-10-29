Alejandro Moreno praises Cristiano Ronaldo's longevity as he continues to break records at the age of 40. (1:09)

Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing what no soccer player -- despite Pelé and Romário claiming otherwise when adding in friendly matches -- has ever officially achieved in competitive games: The ultimate milestone of 1,000 career goals. It's the summit of statistical greatness, a record that would redefine the limits of individual excellence in the sport.

Throughout his career, the Portugal superstar has broken most of the records and won most of the trophies he could have won, but being able to officially score 1,000 goals will put him in a pantheon of his own among athletes.

Ronaldo is already the leading men's international scorer with 143 goals from 225 games, while the rest of his career total of 950 goals over his two-decade career have come in the club game for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

So, as he nears an extraordinary landmark, ESPN will track every goal on his journey toward 1,000 -- one strike at a time -- until he reaches the magic number.

Ronaldo's goal tally:

Games played: 1,293

Goals: 950

Ratio: 0.73 per game

Goal No. 950 | Oct. 24: Al Hazem 0-2 Al Nassr

The 40-year-old was on the scoresheet as he, and compatriot João Félix, helped Al Nassr beat Al Hazem to continue their perfect start in the Saudi Pro League with six wins from their first six matches of the season.

Following a great ball from teammate Wesley, Ronaldo was able to score with ease inside the box with a great strike and now needs just 50 goals to reach a four-digit total.