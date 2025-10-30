Al Nassr vs Al Fayha: Kick-off time, team news, how to watch Ronaldo, Mane and co.

Open Extended Reactions

Al Nassr are flying in the league and are the only Saudi Pro League to have a 100% win record after six games. Their perfect start to the season, though, was marred by a mid-week loss in the King's Cup against fellow giants Al Ittihad, and they will be desperate to put that behind them. With Joao Felix in stunning form since landing in Saudi Arabia and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo having notched up 950 goals (as he goes for 1000), they start heavy favourites against mid-table Al Fayha.

The visitors, led at the back by former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to high flying Al Tawoun and have now won, drawn and lost two games each. Can they upset the odds and stop the Al Nassr juggernaut?

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ESPN Africa across Sub-Saharan Africa and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Note: How to tune in to ESPN -- ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248 and ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov 1 at 7.30 p.m. CAT (8:30 PM Saudi; 11:00 p.m. IST)

Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Buraidah

Injury news:

Al Nassr

Marcelo Brozovic, M: muscle, OUT

Saad Al Nasser, D: knee, OUT

Nawaf Alaqidi, GK: hamstring, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Al Nassr

GK: Bento

RB: Nawaf Boushal | CB: Mohamed Simakan | CB: Inigo Martinez | LB: Aiman Yahya

DM: Angelo Gabriel | DM: Abdullah Al Khaibari

RW: Kingsley Coman | AM: Joao Felix | LW: Sadio Mane

CF: Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Fayha

GK: Orlando Mosquera

RB: Mohammed Al Baqawi | CB: Chris Smalling | CB: Mikel Villanueva | LB: Ahmed Bamsaud

RM: Rayan Enad | CM: Alfa Semedo | CM: Yassine Benzia | LM: Jason

CF: Silvere Ganvoula | CF: Fashion Sakala

Stats:

New signing Joao Felix is currently leading the golden boot race with nine goals. Cristiano Ronaldo is steadily rising on the list after a relatively 'slow' start... he's now third with six.

Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman are joint second in the league for assists with four (behind Al Khaleej's Kostas Fortounis who has five).

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 950th goal against Al Hazm last time out in the SPL

Latest news and analysis:

Cristiano Ronaldo's race to 1,000 goals: When will he get there?

Cristiano Ronaldo is hurtling toward the magical figure of 1,000 career goals and it seems a case of when, rather than if, the Portugal and Al-Nassr forward takes his tally into four figures.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 950th career goal in Al Nassr win

It was Ronaldo's sixth goal of the league campaign, and he has netted in each of his last four outings for his club.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Family ask me to stop, but I want 1,000 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he still has gas left in the tank and the passion to compete with the younger players.