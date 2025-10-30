Al Nassr vs Al Fayha: Kick-off time, team news, how to watch Ronaldo, Mane and co.

Al Nassr are flying in the league and are the only Saudi Pro League to have a 100% win record after six games. Their perfect start to the season, though, was marred by a mid-week loss in the King's Cup against fellow giants Al Ittihad, and they will be desperate to put that behind them. With Joao Felix in stunning form since landing in Saudi Arabia and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo having notched up 950 goals (as he goes for 1000), they start heavy favourites against mid-table Al Fayha.
The visitors, led at the back by former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to high flying Al Tawoun and have now won, drawn and lost two games each. Can they upset the odds and stop the Al Nassr juggernaut?
Here's everything you need to know about the clash:
How to watch:
The match will be available on ESPN Africa across Sub-Saharan Africa and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Note: How to tune in to ESPN -- ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248 and ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249
Key Details:
Date: Saturday, Nov 1 at 7.30 p.m. CAT (8:30 PM Saudi; 11:00 p.m. IST)
Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Buraidah
Injury news:
Al Nassr
Marcelo Brozovic, M: muscle, OUT
Saad Al Nasser, D: knee, OUT
Nawaf Alaqidi, GK: hamstring, OUT
Expected Lineups:
Al Nassr
GK: Bento
RB: Nawaf Boushal | CB: Mohamed Simakan | CB: Inigo Martinez | LB: Aiman Yahya
DM: Angelo Gabriel | DM: Abdullah Al Khaibari
RW: Kingsley Coman | AM: Joao Felix | LW: Sadio Mane
CF: Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Fayha
GK: Orlando Mosquera
RB: Mohammed Al Baqawi | CB: Chris Smalling | CB: Mikel Villanueva | LB: Ahmed Bamsaud
RM: Rayan Enad | CM: Alfa Semedo | CM: Yassine Benzia | LM: Jason
CF: Silvere Ganvoula | CF: Fashion Sakala
Stats:
New signing Joao Felix is currently leading the golden boot race with nine goals. Cristiano Ronaldo is steadily rising on the list after a relatively 'slow' start... he's now third with six.
Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman are joint second in the league for assists with four (behind Al Khaleej's Kostas Fortounis who has five).
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 950th goal against Al Hazm last time out in the SPL
