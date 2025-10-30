Arne Slot defends his team selection after Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup. (1:00)

Eden Hazard's legacy as a true Premier League great was commemorated on Wednesday as he became the 26th inductee into the competition's Hall of Fame.

Hazard won two Premier League titles with Chelsea -- under José Mourinho in 2014-15 and Antonio Conte in 2016-17 -- during a seven-season stint at Stamford Bridge. The winger also lifted an FA Cup, a Carabao Cup and two Europa Leagues.

His performances on the left wing saw him make a clean sweep of English football's major individual accolades in 2015, including the Premier League Player of the Season, FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Players' Player of the Year awards.

The former Belgium captain scored 85 goals and registered 54 assists in his 245 Premier League appearances.

Hazard joins Manchester United legend, turned media personality, Gary Neville in the 2025 Hall of Fame intake.

Which team has the most Hall of Fame inductees?

Wayne Rooney's performances for Manchester United made him a surefire bet to be included in the Hall of Fame. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, given their unprecedented success in the division, United boast the highest number of players within the Hall of Fame.

Including former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, United have 10 inductees: David Beckham, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Andrew Cole, Gary Neville.

They are followed by Arsenal with eight: Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Ian Wright, Patrick Vieira, Tony Adams, Petr Cech, Arsene Wenger, Ashley Cole.

While he spent four years at Arsenal during the tail-end of his career, Cech made the Hall of Fame for his time at Chelsea. The west London club have six inductees: Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Cech, Terry, Ashley Cole and Hazard.

Manchester City's relatively recent domestic dominance sees them trail behind with four, although two of them made the list for their performances elsewhere: Lampard, Schmeichel, Sergio Agüero and Vincent Kompany.

Newcastle United have two in the form of the division's all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer and the man he replaced at St. James' Park: Andrew Cole.

Perhaps a sign of their showing in the early years of the Premier League, Liverpool have just one player in the list: Steven Gerrard.

Terry pays tribute to 'Chelsea's greatest ever player'

Eden Hazard has become the 26th inductee into the Premier League's Hall of Fame. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Hazard's fellow Hall of Fame inductee Terry paid tribute to his former teammate in a congratulatory message posted to the Premier League's social media accounts on Wednesday.

"It was a joy to play with you. You're Chelsea's greatest ever player, in terms of pure ability and having someone like you in your team, it was a dream come true," Terry said. "It's players like you that excite supporters, people on your team, and petrify the opposition.

"I absolutely love you to bits. I know the Chelsea fans do. It was a joy to play with you and share many of the trophies [that we won]. I've got a few of these because of players like you. A big thank you, huge congratulations."

Mourinho also paid tribute to a man who he admits he did not always see eye to eye with at Stamford Bridge.

"Many congratulations," Mourinho said.

"You were one of the most amazing players that I have ever worked with. I know, you know, everybody knows that you belong there. I am sorry about being a pain on your arse for a few times.

"I just wanted you to be better and better and better. But even so, you are in the hall of fame. You will stay in our memories now. I've enjoyed [it] so much, and thank you for my last Premier League."