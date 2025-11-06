Rob Dawson reports on the likelihood former Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, could take over at Wolverhampton. (0:37)

Open Extended Reactions

Wolves have had a formal approach to speak to Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards rejected, sources have told PA.

Edwards has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at the Premier League's basement club after Vitor Pereira was sacked last Sunday following a winless run of eight defeats from their opening 10 games.

Wolves discussed the vacant position with former manager Gary O'Neil but he later withdrew himself from the process.

That led them to their former player Edwards, who only took over at Middlesborough in June and signed a three-year deal following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

Sourced told PA that Wolves made contact with Middlesborough, who are currently third in the Championship, but a request to speak to Edwards has been turned down.

Rob Edwards could be on his way to the Premier League, but not with Middlesbrough. Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

Edwards made over 100 playing appearances for Wolves between 2004 and 2008 and later went on to be part of the club's coaching staff.

The 42-year-old was asked about the rumours earlier this week ahead of Middlesbrough's Championship match with Leicester on Tuesday and said his "full focus" was on Middlesborough.

- Wolves consider ex-Benfica boss Rui Vitória for manager - reports

- Middlesbrough hope to keep Rob Edwards despite Wolves speculation

- Five managers on the market who could replace Vitor Pereira at Wolves

"My full focus is on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around," he said.

"Speculation is hard for me to comment about. I never get drawn on stuff that's all hypothetical and I don't want to get drawn on that.

"I love being Middlesbrough manager and that's what I want to think about. All I can say is I've not given it a single thought because my focus is just on this. It's all the stuff that my daughter was telling me about."