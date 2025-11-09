The ESPN FC TV crew debate if Estêvão should be starting for Chelsea after coming off the bench to help Chelsea beat Wolverhampton 3-0. (1:48)

Juventus striker Jonathan David has caught the eye of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, while Tottenham have also lined up Everton star Iliman Ndiaye. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Juventus striker Jonathan David hasn't started the season well. Photo by ALESSANDRO DI MARCO/EPA/Shutterstock

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are poised to make a move for Canada international striker Jonathan David if Juventus make him available for a transfer, Tuttomercato reports. Despite joining the Serie A giants on a free transfer from Lille in the summer, David's slow start of one goal from 10 games has seen him drop down the striking pecking order below Dusan Vlahovic. AC Milan are also said to be keeping tabs on David, as Mexico international Santiago Giménez has failed to impress at San Siro so far.

- Tottenham have lined up Everton star Iliman Ndiaye as an alternative to long-time target Morgan Rogers, TEAMtalk has revealed. The 25-year-old has been a standout performer in the Premier League this season, with four goals already. However, Spurs aren't the only club tracking his progress, with Newcastle United, AC Milan and Atlético Madrid also keen on the forward. While a £30 million valuation has been mooted recently, the reports suggests any fee would be "significantly higher" than that. Regardless, Everton are planning to rebuff any January bids to sign Ndiaye, who is contracted until June 2029.

- Crystal Palace wing back Daniel Muñoz is high on Barcelona's shortlist, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 29-year-old is also attracting attention from Chelsea and Manchester City, having become an indispensable member of Oliver Glasner's squad. Barca, meanwhile, are likely to make the right back position a priority in next summer's transfer window. With Muñoz set to be available for around €30 million, he could yet emerge as the club's top target for the position.

- Everton are ready to enter the race to sign Midtjylland forward Franculino Djú this winter, as per The Sun. The 21-year-old is also wanted by Bologna, having bagged13 goals in 13 Danish Superliga games so far this season. With summer arrival Thierno Barry yet to score for the Toffees, David Moyes is very keen on bolstering his striking options at the earliest opportunity.

- Eintracht Frankfurt are working on deals to sign PSV winger Ayodele Thomas and Newcastle United striker William Osula, Sky Germany reports. The Bundesliga club are hoping to secure both transfers in January, although that may prove problematic. Thomas, 18, has starred for Jong PSV side this season, while Osula came close to signing for Eintracht on Deadline Day. The Newcastle striker has largely played second fiddle at St James' Park this season behind Nick Woltemade, scoring just once in the Premier League.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool are prepared to table an offer in excess of €100 million for Internazionale defender Alessandro Bastoni. (Il Giorno)

- Liverpool are waiting in the wings to make their move for Kenan Yildiz, should the star forward fail to agree a new deal with Juventus. Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are also "big admirers." (Football Insider)

- Liverpool are monitoring Feyenoord right back Givairo Read, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bukayo Saka is one step away from extending his contract with Arsenal until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)

- Real Madrid and Barcelona are tracking Levante striker Etta Eyong, 22, but the Cameroon international is a Chelsea fan. (GMS)

- Joshua Zirkzee could leave Manchester United this winter amid continued interest from clubs around Europe. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United will look to bring in another striker in January if Benjamin Sesko's knee injury keeps him out for a while, as Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo won't be available as they will be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations. (Mirror)

- Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is expected to leave the club in January after recently returning to full fitness. (Santi Aouna)

- Bayer Leverkusen are "seriously considering" activating an option to bring winger Kerim Alajbegović back to the club. The FC Salzburg youngster has scored six goals in all competitions this season, and could be available for as little as €5m-€6m. (Sky Germany)

- Clubs from Romania, Switzerland and France are showing interest in Rapperswil-Jona striker Samba So. (Rudy Galetti)