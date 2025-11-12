Open Extended Reactions

France and Brazil will face off in a friendly at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in March ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, a source told ESPN.

The rematch of the 1998 World Cup final -- which France won -- will be played on March 28, with Brazil playing a second friendly against Croatia on March 31 in Orlando.

The two federations have agreed to play the game in the U.S. as a preparation for the World Cup. Brazil has already qualified, while France could clinch a spot with a win over Ukraine on Thursday.

France will also play a second friendly after the match with Brazil, with a source saying Mexico or the U.S. could be the opponent.

The match will see numerous club teammates from some of Europe's top teams potentially face off.

Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga could face Real Madrid teammates Éder Militão, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. Arsenal teammates Gabriel Magalhes, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba could be on opposite sides of the ball, while PSG stars Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola will line up against Marquinhos.