Arsenal get Leah Williamson, Kim Little back for WSL clash

Arsenal will be boosted by the return of captain Kim Little and vice captain Leah Williamson ahead of their Women's Super League (WSL) clash with Liverpool on Saturday, but they will be without another two key players as their injury issues persist.

Winger Chloe Kelly and goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar are likely to be unavailable for the remainder of the year, with Kelly suffering a ligament injury on international duty while the Dutch shot stopper, who has been managing injuries since the summer, has a quad tendon issue.

"Daphne won't be available [against Liverpool]," Slegers told a news conference on Friday.

"She's been managing a quad tendon issue, and it needed an injection. She won't be available for the rest of the block."

Van Domselaar missed the international break due to injury while Kelly, who has also faced reduced minutes so far this season following Euro 2025 suffered another injury in England's 2-0 win over Ghana.

"Chloe Kelly came back with an injury, a little ligament in the back of her knee so she won't be available tomorrow and I don't expect her to be available for the rest of the block," Slegers added.

England skipper Williamson has not featured for club or country since suffering a knee injury sustained during Euro 2025. She underwent surgery following the final.

"Both Kim and Leah will be in the squad tomorrow, so that's really positive news," Slegers added.

"They're not fit enough to play 90 minutes -- if you look at the difference, Leah has been away for much longer than Kim, so Kim is available for more minutes."

Van Domselaar is Arsenal's second goalkeeper to suffer a spell on the sidelines after Manuela Zinsberger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury earlier in the season.

Young defender Katie Reid and striker Michelle Agyemang, who was on loan to Brighton, have both also suffered the same knee injury.

Slegers admitted the club will be looking to bring in a goalkeeper during the January transfer window.

"Yes, definitely," she added. "Manu is out and Daphne has been managing issues, so we're definitely looking.

"We're definitely looking at that position because we think we need a really strong goalkeeper union with three goalkeepers available and we're not in that situation at the moment so we'll have to solve that for the second half of the season."

Arsenal face Liverpool and Everton in the WSL and Twente and OL Leuven in the Women's Champions League to round out the first half of the season before the quarterfinal tie of the League Cup against Crystal Palace.