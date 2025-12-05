2026 World Cup: England's Tuchel ready to realise childhood dream in tournament

England head coach Thomas Tuchel says his side's draw for the group stages of the World Cup will not impact squad selection. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Thomas Tuchel has said managing England at next year's World Cup will trigger childhood memories of the tournament being "like somewhere from Mars" after the Three Lions were paired with Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L.

England avoided dangerous outsiders Norway, Ecuador and Senegal in Friday's draw for the 2026 Men's World Cup, which was staged in Washington D.C., and will expect to progress into the knockout stages.

But while former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain coach Tuchel said that England face a "very tough" Croatia side, he admitted that taking a team to the World Cup will be realisation of a childhood dream.

"I remember watching the World Cup in Mexico as a teenager and it looked like somewhere from Mars, something from another galaxy -- so exciting," Tuchel told reporters.

"We know it will be hot and very tough, but I think it's most important we arrive with hunger, a lot of excitement and, as a team, that we do not worry.

"We don't worry about the opponents further on because you never know what might happen and the favourites do not always go through."

England will face Croatia for the third time in five major tournaments having been beaten in the 2018 World Cup semifinal before avenging that defeat with a 1-0 group stage win at Euro 2020.

- England WC draw: How difficult is Group L and what's the route to the final?

- Thomas Tuchel 'confident' despite England's difficult WC group

- England 2026 WC draw: When, where are the games? How to watch, get tickets

And despite their ageing team, including the 40-year-old AC Milan midfielder Luka Modric, Tuchel says Croatia will be a formidable opponent.

"Croatia will be very tough," Tuchel said. "They are strong, determined and I have already had a text message from Mateo Kovacic.

"It will be a hard game an could easily be a quarterfinal tie or beyond, but we do not get involved in anything beyond that.

"Let's enjoy it. It's a very complex group, a difficult group. There's a lot of big games -- but it's on us now to win."