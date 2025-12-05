2026 World Cup draw: Canada's Jesse Marsch eager for 'outstanding' home Italy fixture

Would Italy be the favourites to win Group B if they qualify? (1:10)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Jesse Marsch has said he wants Italy to come through their UEFA playoff to face Canada at the World Cup, but told Wales coach Craig Bellamy that he is ready to renew their rivalry if the Red Dragons claim the final spot in Group B.

Co-hosts Canada were paired with Switzerland, Qatar and the winner of the Italy/ Wales/Northern Ireland/Bosnia & Herzegovina UEFA playoff, which will be played next March.

Former Leeds United coach Marsch said he wants his team to launch their World Cup campaign with a box office clash against the Azzurri due to the huge Italian population in Canada.

But after clashing with Bellamy in September, when the Wales boss criticised Canada's celebrations after a 1-0 friendly win in Swansea and said "I hope I see you again at the World Cup," Marsch said he is ready to face the Welsh if they get through the playoffs.

"Look, Bellamy said he wanted to play us and Wales is in there," Marsch told reporters.

"Bosnia is a really good team, Northern Ireland are in there -- it's a really competitive group and I think people will be expecting Italy to come out of it, but it's not going to be easy for Italy.

"But I think that playing Italy would be outstanding. Our first game at home -- I know there would be a lot of Italian-Canadians at the match and they had better root for Canada, that's all I'm saying.

"I live in Italy and I think Italy is a really good team. [Gennaro] Gattuso has come in and done a good job, made them very competitive in their last matches and that would be a big challenge for us and incredible moment for us in a home World Cup to have Canada against Italy.

"The second pot, all those [playoff] opponents could be a big challenge, but I didn't want another European team because I didn't want to wait to know, but too bad, I will have to be patient.

"It's not easy and a little bit weird not knowing who your third opponent is, but in general we are excited about the group."

Marsch said that the biggest boost for Canada was avoiding the threat of playing Norway, the most dangerous team in Pot Three.

"I didn't want Norway and the fact we didn't get Norway in the third pot made me happy," Marsch said.

"But we are confident in our team and whoever we were gonna draw, we are confident of being able to beat those teams.

"Switzerland is a very talented team, good in every position and a very complete team. They are coached really well, so a big challenge, but we can compete with them.

"We will have to do all of our preparation, get our team healthy and in good fitness and that way we'll be at our best.

"I don't like it [not knowing third opponent], I don't love it, but it's a bigger disadvantage for that team.

"We will spend our time in the next few months focusing on Switzerland and Qatar and that will give us time to see what comes out of the playoffs."