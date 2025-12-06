Scotland boss on drawing Brazil for 2026 World Cup: 'Bring it on'

Craig Burley and Frank Leboeuf look at Group C, with Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Burley's Scotland looking to qualify. (1:23)

Steve Clarke vowed Scotland would bring a "little bit of magic" to the World Cup after being drawn in the same group as five-time champions Brazil.

Scotland face their fifth World Cup meeting with Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil and also take on Morocco and Haiti in Group C.

"Bring it on," Scotland boss Clarke told BBC Scotland afterwards.

"The draw's fantastic. One of the big things in my head was no European teams.

Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

"So we are playing three top sides from three different continents of the world and that's what the World Cup is all about."

Brazil are five-time world champions while Morocco were arguably the most feared team from Pot 2, having reached the semifinals in 2022 World Cup. Haiti are more of a dark horse.

"Haiti as the pot four team will be difficult," Clarke added. "They won their qualifying section quite comfortably, but we managed to win ours as well so bring it on.

"Brazil, especially in a World Cup, is going to be a special occasion. The Brazilian fans are great, but the Tartan Army's pretty special as well. We're going to bring a little bit of magic as well, hopefully. It's great to play them."

