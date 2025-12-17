Revealed: Who Lionel Messi voted for at FIFA The Best Awards

Craig Burley slams FIFA over World Cup ticket prices and 'The Best' awards. (2:10)

Lionel Messi voted for former Barcelona teammate Ousmane Dembelé as The Best FIFA Men's Player of 2025.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Dembelé received the award on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, after edging out Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Dembelé's France teammate Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid was the other finalist.

Previous winner Messi selected his ex-PSG teammate Mbappé as his second choice.

Yamal, who inherited Messi's iconic Barcelona No. 10 jersey, was the Argentinian's third pick.

Dembelé led PSG to their first Champions League title and to the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France trophies. He scored 35 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.

Messi was among many peers to congratulate Dembélé when he beat Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or in September.

The Argentinian played four seasons with Dembélé at Barcelona before moving to PSG in 2021.