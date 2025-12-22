Open Extended Reactions

Plans to play a Serie A match between AC Milan and Como in Australia next month have been abandoned.

The Italian league and local organizers released a joint statement on Monday saying the game was off.

Serie A president Ezio Simonelli said the Asian Football Confederation recently issued an "escalation for further and unacceptable requests" that made arranging the game impossible.

Como fans protest against the proposed Serie A match in Australia. NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket

Milan were looking for an alternative site to play the game when their San Siro stadium is unavailable because of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

It would have been the first domestic game from one of Europe's top five leagues played outside the continent.

Milan and Como are less than an hour apart.

The Feb. 8 game has yet to be relocated.