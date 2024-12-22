Open Extended Reactions

Which NBA stars are signing deals?

While the focus will be on the Feb. 6 trade deadline, there will be still be players signing extensions that will keep them from entering free agency.

Ahead of the 2024-25 regular season, several top stars such as the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry signed new extensions. With a third of the season complete, the first notable midseason deal sees Alex Caruso sign a four-year extension worth $81 million that will keep him with the Western Conference leaders for the foreseeable future.

As further signings get finalized, ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton analyzes what it means for the rest of the 2024-25 season and beyond.

Agreed to reported four-year, $81 million extension with forward Alex Caruso