'That's insane': Cotton fouls out in 36ers' OT win

Bryce Cotton produced a double-double before fouling out for the first time in his NBL career as the Adelaide 36ers recovered from a final-quarter brain-fade to beat Melbourne United 114-105 in an overtime thriller.

Friday night's top-of-the-table clash at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre always promised big things, but it looked set to be a fizzer as the 36ers skipped out to a 69-53 lead early in the third quarter.

Adelaide still held a 10-point lead with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, before 36ers big man Nick Rakocevic was ejected for unleashing an elbow/forearm to the head of Finn Delany.

Melbourne launched a frenetic fightback to send the game into overtime, and Cotton scored a quick seven points before fouling out with three minutes remaining.

Bryce Cotton of the 36ers celebrates with team mates after winning against his old side.

Adelaide led by just three points at the time of Cotton's exit, but from that point, their depth served them well, dragging the 36ers over the line for the club's seventh-straight victory, improving their record to 14-3 and putting them a win clear on top of the table.

Second-placed United slipped to a 13-5 record on the back of their third-straight loss.

Cotton, who helped his team overcome a 21-point deficit in Sunday's one-point win over the Wildcats, again starred with 33 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

Flynn Cameron (18 points, eight rebounds), Dejan Vasiljevic (14 points) and Isaac Humphries (17 points) were also crucial for Adelaide, while Zylan Cheatham (13 points, nine rebounds) was huge when the game was on the line.

Cotton looked angry as he confronted one of the referees after the match, still in disbelief that he had fouled out for the first time in his 275-game NBL career.

Adelaide coach Mike Wells made sure to highlight his disbelief at the fact Cotton had fouled out, no doubt in a cleverly-disguised reference to the referees.

"I think he fouled out for the first time in his career. I'm just going to let that one sink in for a minute," Wells said, before pausing for seven seconds.

"First time in his career. Hmm," Wells then added.

Later in the press conference, Wells turned to Cameron and said: "Bryce fouled out for the first time in his career."

"Yeah, that's insane," Cameron replied while trying his best not to burst out laughing at his coach's antics.

For Melbourne, veteran Chris Goulding came off the bench to score a team-high 24 points, while Delany (20 points) and Milton Doyle (17 points) also chipped in.

Cotton and Cameron scored seven points apiece in the opening quarter to give Adelaide a 27-22 lead at the first break.

The 36ers led 59-48 at half-time and 81-67 at three-quarter time before things got crazy.

Melbourne launched a huge 21-5 fightback in the final quarter and briefly took the lead later in the term before Adelaide evened things up.

Cotton had the chance to win the match in the dying seconds of regulation time, but lost control of his dribble and couldn't even get the shot off.

But he made up for it early in overtime, nailing seven quick points - including a perfect five-of-five from the free-throw line - to help give his team the lead before fouling out.

"There's still a lot of things to work on. But our general intent to play the right way tonight is much improved," Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman said.