Sydney Kings posted their highest score of the season and powered past Cairns by 42-points (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBL's most potent offensive team Perth Lynx piled on the highest score of the WNBL season despite their Chinese superstar Han Xu restricted to a season-low performance.

The 211cm centre managed just 9 points as the Lynx amassed 109 in their 27-point whitewash of Adelaide Lightning on Sunday night at a sold-out SA State Basketball Centre where local Chinese fans turned out to watch their national star.

The Lynx's display surpassed Townsville's 105 against Canberra in Round 2.

Xu, who was averaging 23 points across her first three WNBL games heading into Sunday's Round-10 clash, went head-to-head with American Sania Feagin, who played for WNBA franchise Los Angeles Sparks this year, in an absorbing, physical match-up.

Han Xu of the Perth Lynx shoots the ball Maya Thompson/Getty Images

Feagin scored a team-high 25 points but had to spend time on the bench in the first half after registering two early fouls.

While Xu was restricted to her lowest offensive output of the season, her teammates produced showed why the Lynx are stacked with scoring weapons and it was former Rookie of the Year Alex Ciabattoni who had a night out in her home state with a career-high 32 points.

Perth's Paris Olympians all shone - Amy Atwell (28 points) continued her hot touch, Anneli Maley (19 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists) flirted with a triple double and Ally Wilson (13 points) also reached double figures.

The Lynx return home to host Canberra on Tuesday night, the side Xu made her debut against three weeks ago.