Kendric Davis and Xavier Cooks lead the Kings with 27 points apiece as Sydney stunningly rally from an 18-point deficit to upset the Adelaide 36ers. (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane Bullets coach Stu Lash has stepped down effective immediately, the team confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The club announced assistant coach Darryl McDonald has been ellevated into the top role with the club undertaking discussions around appointing a permanent head coach.

"We are actively engaged in advanced discussions regarding our next head coach," Brisbane CEO Mal Watts said.

Lash stepped down following a poor start for the season with just five wins from 18 games, stating the decision was made after careful reflection.

Stu Lash, head coach of the Brisbane Bullets Sarah Reed/Getty Images

"After a lot of thought and discussions I've decided to step down as head coach of the Brisbane Bullets," Lash said.

"We went into this season with excitement and expectations.

"I want nothing but success for the players, staff, fans and sponsors and will continue to support the club."

McDonald will step into the role and lead the playing group for this weekend's away game, before coming home to take on the New Zealand Breakers on Monday.

"Our focus is solely on Saturday's game and moving forward collectively," McDonald said.