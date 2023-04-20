After seeing just one quarterback selected in the first 70 picks last year, we could have as many as five go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. A run on future franchise passers will assuredly start at No. 1 overall with the Panthers and could include four in the top five selections. No surprise, given the talent at the position in this class and the overwhelming need from multiple teams with high picks. Quarterback remains the most important position in the sport, and NFL teams are constantly trying to find their guy.

So how will the signal-callers come off the board next week? We set out to project landing spots for every QB who will get drafted, starting with the first overall pick and ending with the seventh-round dart throws. NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid worked together to predict when -- and where -- each guy will get picked, debating options, team fits and rankings. They wove in intel from around the league and how each team might actually approach its selection.

And since teams are always moving up the board for quarterbacks, Matt and Jordan also projected four trade-ups, including two in the top 10. Ultimately, they found new homes for 12 quarterbacks. Where will Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the top names land? Who could be a mid- or late-round steal? Let's dig in.

Round 1, No. 1: Carolina Panthers