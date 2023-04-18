In a little over a week, on Thursday, April 27, 31 players will have new teams in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The following night, 71 more names will be called in the second and third rounds. NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay took a closer look at Days 1 and 2 of the draft with projections for all 102 of those picks.

They took turns making selections, alternating from Mel's pick for the Panthers at No. 1 through Todd's prediction for the Niners' compensatory slot at No. 102. Mel has the odd numbers; Todd has the evens.

An important note for this mock, though: They based picks on a combination of what they think each team will do and what they would do if they were playing general manager for all 32 teams. They used their personal rankings to guide them. No trades allowed here, either. Eight teams make at least four picks, and all 32 franchises have at least one selection -- though the Broncos, Browns and 49ers all have to wait until Round 3.

Let's get going, starting with Kiper's tough quarterback decision atop the board. And be sure to check out our "SportsCenter" Mock Draft Special on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) that dives deeper into this mock draft.

ROUND 1

Kiper's pick: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

I'm doing this mock draft to fill needs -- within reason. My No. 1 overall prospect? Defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The Panthers have to get a quarterback, though, and they can get their choice of them at No. 1. Young has superstar potential.