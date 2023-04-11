Time for mock draft No. 4 ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, going through the first two rounds and finding prospect-to-team fits for the top 63 picks. Most of the top free agents found new teams weeks ago, though there are still a few left on the board and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. just got his deal Sunday. We have a great idea of the draft needs for all 32 teams.

With just over two weeks remaining until Carolina is on the clock -- the draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on April 27 on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+ -- there are some big changes since my last mock draft, which went through the first 31 picks (Reminder: here's why there are only 31 in Round 1.) I have some risers and some fallers, and I projected two trades -- one in the top five, and one at the end of the first round.

Let's get into my predictions for pick Nos. 1 through 63. I also have an update to my Big Board rankings, both my top 25 prospects overall and the top 10 at every position. Check out the "SportsCenter" Special: Mel Kiper's NFL Mock Draft 4.0 on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Todd McShay and I are also doing a draft-centric mailbag show on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

