We're in mock draft season, with the 2025 NFL draft kicking off April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. My final set of projections drops Wednesday. But did you know NFL teams do their own mocks as part of their preparation process, assigning staffers to rival teams in Round 1 to try to project what could happen at each slot? I decided to do the same.

For a second straight year, I asked 10 anonymous scouts from around the league to serve as the decision-maker for a team picking in the top 10. I'm letting them make the pick based on the roster needs of the team they were assigned and their own personal evaluation of the 2025 class.

A couple of rules:

The scouts are unaffiliated with the teams they were assigned. In fact, none work for a franchise in the same division as the teams they were assigned, and in most cases, we gave them a team from the other conference. They were asked to make selections based on how they'd approach that pick and who was already off the board.

Because the scouts are anonymous and did not collaborate on the exercise, we didn't allow any trades.

Here are how things played out in the top 10, starting with an evaluator from the AFC East making the call for the Titans at No. 1 overall.

