EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The New York Giants are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 3 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

New York Giants 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 3

Round 2: No. 34

Round 3: No. 65

Round 3: No. 99

Round 4: No. 105

Round 5: No. 154 (from Seattle)

Round 7 : No. 219

Round 7: 246 (from Buffalo)

Top three needs: QB, DT, G. The Giants adding veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston didn't do anything to address their top priority of the offseason. Owner John Mara said after this past season the "No. 1 issue" was finding a quarterback of the future, whether that be in the draft or via trade. After missing on Matthew Stafford earlier in the offseason, it's on to the draft, where the Giants might have a shot at Shedeur Sanders with the third pick. Or they can look elsewhere.

As for defensive line, fortunately it's a deep draft at the position. And a starting guard in the middle rounds would also be nice. -- Jordan Raanan