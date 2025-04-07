        <
        >

          New York Giants 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list by round

          play
          Canty: Giants drafting Shedeur with a hot-seat coach won't work (1:32)

          Chris Canty goes off on the possibility of the New York Giants drafting QB Shedeur Sanders while their coach and GM are on the hot seat. (1:32)

          • ESPN staffApr 7, 2025, 10:00 AM

          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The New York Giants are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 3 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

          NFL draft coverage:
          Latest expert mock drafts
          Kiper's Big Board | Team needs
          Consensus rankings | More

          New York Giants 2025 draft picks

          • Round 1: No. 3

          • Round 2: No. 34

          • Round 3: No. 65

          • Round 3: No. 99

          • Round 4: No. 105

          • Round 5: No. 154 (from Seattle)

          • Round 7: No. 219

          • Round 7: 246 (from Buffalo)

          Top three needs: QB, DT, G. The Giants adding veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston didn't do anything to address their top priority of the offseason. Owner John Mara said after this past season the "No. 1 issue" was finding a quarterback of the future, whether that be in the draft or via trade. After missing on Matthew Stafford earlier in the offseason, it's on to the draft, where the Giants might have a shot at Shedeur Sanders with the third pick. Or they can look elsewhere.

          As for defensive line, fortunately it's a deep draft at the position. And a starting guard in the middle rounds would also be nice. -- Jordan Raanan