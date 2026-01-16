Full list of underclassman declarations for 2026 NFL draft

The 2026 NFL draft is three months away, so the class is starting to take shape. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for this draft class was January 14. However, players from Indiana and Miami have until January 23 to declare, four days after both teams meet in the College Football Playoff national championship.
Here is the list of all 63 underclassmen who will enter the draft, listed below in alphabetical order. This list includes 21 players who have completed their degrees and 42 players who did not graduate but received special eligibility.
Keith Abney II, DB, Arizona State
CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU
Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama
Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
Arion Carter, LB, Tennessee
Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
Brandon Cisse, DB, South Carolina
KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
Dylan Devezin, RB, Notre Dame
Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State
Charles Du, DB, Notre Dame
Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State
Jack Endries, TE, Texas
Logan Fano, DE, Utah
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky
Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn
Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Colton Hood, DB, Tennessee
Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina
Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Connor Lew, C, Auburn
Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Jermod McCoy, DB, Tennessee
Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
Malik Muhammad, DB, Texas
Brian Parker II, OT, Duke
T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson
Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC
Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame
Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Genesis Smith, DB, Arizona
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Avieon Terrell, DB, Clemson
Dillon Thieneman, DB, Oregon
Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame
Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
Wesley Williams, DE, Duke
Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
Collin Wright, DB, Stanford
Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M