Full list of underclassman declarations for 2026 NFL draft

Josh Pate joins "Get Up" to discuss whether Dante Moore made the right move in staying another year at Oregon. (2:21)

Was opting out of the NFL draft the right decision for Dante Moore? (2:21)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NFL draft is three months away, so the class is starting to take shape. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for this draft class was January 14. However, players from Indiana and Miami have until January 23 to declare, four days after both teams meet in the College Football Playoff national championship.

Here is the list of all 63 underclassmen who will enter the draft, listed below in alphabetical order. This list includes 21 players who have completed their degrees and 42 players who did not graduate but received special eligibility.