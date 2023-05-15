The 2023 NFL draft is over. The league has more than 259 new players looking to make a difference on a team. These players fill key important holes on the roster, and others make great depth adds.

So, how has the draft (and all of the other fun things that have happened since our post-free-agency rankings -- like OBJ to the Ravens!) changed how we stack the NFL?

Our newest rankings are below with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters on which position or area of their team has improved the most since the 2022 season ended.

Let's start with the defending Super Bowl Champions.

Our power panel is a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities that evaluates how NFL teams stack up against each other, then ranks them from 1 to 32.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Post-FA ranking: 1

Most improved: Edge

The Chiefs replaced veterans at or near the ends of their respective careers (Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap) with two much younger players (free agent Charles Omenihu and first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah) who have big potential.

Omenihu and Anudike-Uzomah joins a group that already included former first-round pick George Karlaftis and Mike Danna to give the Chiefs depth at these positions. -- Adam Teicher

Post-FA ranking: 2

Most improved: Offensive tackle

Cincinnati made a massive splash in free agency by signing Orlando Brown Jr. as its new left tackle. Last season with Kansas City, Brown was 18th in pass block win rate as a tackle, according to ESPN Analytics. When Jonah Williams was healthy in 2021, he was 50th among 68 qualifying players -- his best finish in three seasons. If Williams slides over to right tackle as the Bengals hope, he could be an upgrade over La'el Collins, who has had availability and durability issues in his career. And improved pass-blocking means more time for QB Joe Burrow in the pocket. -- Ben Baby

Post-FA ranking: 4

Most improved: Cornerback

The big win was re-signing free agent James Bradberry and retaining Darius Slay when a trade or release seemed inevitable. They also signed former Cleveland Brown Greedy Williams to a one-year deal and then drafted Georgia standout Kelee Ringo in the fourth round of the draft to bolster the position further. -- Tim McManus

Post-FA ranking: 5

Most improved: Offense

After Josh Allen led the league in team touchdown percentage in 2022 (84%) and the Bills' offense struggled with consistency toward the end of the year, the Bills invested around the quarterback by drafting tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round. Kincaid will give Allen a big target in the middle of the field. The team also added to the wide receiver room with Trent Sherfield, Deonte Harty and fifth-round pick Justin Shorter, in addition to bringing in significant depth for the interior of the offensive line with free agent additions and by drafting O'Cyrus Torrence in the second round. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Post-FA ranking: 3

Most improved: Defensive tackle

The 49ers had one of the least productive defensive tackle groups in the NFL in 2022, as they generated a combined 59 pressures, fourth-fewest in the league. Arik Armstead, who missed eight games with foot and ankle issues, had the most pressures among Niners defensive tackles with just 14.

Enter big-ticket free agent Javon Hargrave, who accounted for 53 pressures and nine sacks last season with a 14.1% pressure rate (the best in the NFL among tackles with at least 500 pass rushes over the past two seasons). The Niners are counting on Hargrave to elevate their defensive line back to 2019 levels of dominance. -- Nick Wagoner

Post-FA ranking: 6

Most improved: Defense

Miami took an underperforming, albeit banged-up, defense from a season ago and upgraded in the form of newly hired defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Adding linebacker David Long Jr. could prove to be the under-the-radar signing of the year as he helps solidify the middle of the Dolphins' defense. With Fangio at the helm and young talent at every level, Miami could push for top-10 production on both sides of the ball in 2023. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Post-FA ranking: 8

Most improved: Defensive line

With the addition of Brandin Cooks, wide receiver could be the choice, but it's the defensive line. They selected Mazi Smith in the first round and along with the return of Johnathan Hankins, they now have bulk on the interior.

The Cowboys also re-signed Dante Fowler, who had six sacks last season, to keep core pass-rushers Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, DeMarcus Lawrence and Sam Williams together. They added Junior Fehoko, a fourth-round pick, to the mix of versatile players like Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston. This is the deepest group the Cowboys have had in ages and might be the deepest in the NFL. -- Todd Archer

play 1:19 Stephen A.: Eagles will stomp Cowboys in Philly Stephen A. Smith reacts to the Dallas Cowboys' schedule, picking the game he's most excited for and explaining why.

Post-FA ranking: 14

Most improved: Wide receiver

This isn't just the most improved position on the Ravens. This is the most improved position in the league. Last year, the Ravens' wide receivers totaled 1,1517 yards, the fewest in the NFL. So, Baltimore signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor in free agency and drafted Zay Flowers in the first round.

The Ravens also get back Rashod Bateman, who missed the last nine games of 2022 with a foot injury. When last season ended, Baltimore's top four wide receivers were Demarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II. This year, Lamar Jackson is throwing to four former first-round wide receivers. -- Jamison Hensley

Post-FA ranking: 7

Most improved: Wide receiver

The Chargers have wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but what about speed and a deep-threat playmaker who can stretch a defense and create more explosiveness? The Bolts answered that question when they drafted Quentin Johnston No. 21 overall.

Johnston joins an established group, but is expected as a rookie to be a playmaker capable of getting open deep downfield. His arrival immediately helps quarterback Justin Herbert and the Bolts' other playmakers who will see more space to operate with a defense having to respect a potential deep play. -- Lindsey Thiry

Post-FA ranking: 10

Most improved: Running back

It's tempting to say receiver because of the addition of Calvin Ridley, but that was already a pretty good position group. Running back in 2022 was Travis Etienne Jr. and ... a banged-up James Robinson and JaMycal Hasty. They added D'Ernest Johnson -- who capably filled in for Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb in Cleveland in 2021 -- in free agency and drafted Auburn's Tank Bigsby in the third round. There's much better depth now behind Etienne and Bigsby will be a boost to the team's short-yardage struggles. -- Michael DiRocco

Post-FA ranking: 12

Most improved: Secondary

It was actually the strength of Seattle's defense last season, even with Jamal Adams suffering a torn quad tendon in Week 1. The Seahawks made it a lot stronger by adding safety Julian Love (two years, $12 million) in free agency, then drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick.

Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen give the Seahawks maybe the NFL's best young cornerback tandem. Love -- whom they view as an upgrade over Ryan Neal -- gives them the ability to play with three safeties and some insurance in case Adams isn't ready by Week 1. With Quandre Diggs coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, this looks like Seattle's best secondary since the LOB days. -- Brady Henderson

Odell Beckham Jr., Bryce Young & Aaron Rodgers ESPN

Post-FA ranking: 16

Most improved: Quarterback

Two words: Aaron Rodgers. He upgrades the position in every way imaginable, giving the Jets their best QB since Brett Favre (2008). Look at it this way: They replaced a young, struggling player in Zach Wilson with a future Hall of Famer. Even if Rodgers doesn't return to his MVP form, he still should be good enough for a few extra wins. The Jets ranked 29th in QBR (35.5) and 31st in TD passes (15) last season; those numbers should jump significantly. His experience will help pre- and post-snap and will help galvanize the Jets' young talent. -- Rich Cimini

Post-FA ranking: 9

Most improved: Secondary

The front office was intentional in its offseason additions through free agency and the draft, particularly with the signings of cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley, former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and second-round draft pick Brian Branch from Alabama. Detroit's secondary was a glaring weakness last year, allowing 82 plays of 20-plus yards -- which was the most in the NFL. Also, 23% of opponent plays went for 10-or-more yards, which was the second-highest rate in the NFL, so they needed a major upgrade in that department, and they seem to have the guys in place to take the next step. -- Eric Woodyard

Post-FA ranking: 11

Most improved: Defensive coordinator

The Vikings upgraded by hiring Brian Flores to replace Ed Donatell as their defensive coordinator. After playing a passive and soft scheme in 2022, resulting in the second-most yardage allowed per game (388.7), they'll shift to a more aggressive, playmaking stance under Flores. Their success will hinge on whether a number of second-year players -- including linebacker Brian Asamoah, along with cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Akayleb Evans -- can adjust to prominent roles. But the scheme and playcalling will be more reliable. -- Kevin Seifert

Post-FA ranking: 13

Most improved: Offensive line

The Steelers made an aggressive move to get Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round, further boosting an offensive line that was lackluster in the first half of the 2022 season. Though the Steelers' line got better in the second half of the season, the organization made significant moves to improve the group for 2023, not only by drafting Jones, but by signing former Eagles starting guard Isaac Seumalo and depth-helpful Nate Herbig. -- Brooke Pryor

Post-FA ranking: 17

Most improved: Offensive coaching

Bill Belichick's plan to install a new offense in 2022, and to do so with longtime defensive-based coach Matt Patricia as a leading presence, didn't produce the desired results (e.g. last in the NFL in the red zone; 27th in third-down efficiency; 28th in total first downs; dipping from 48 TDs scored the prior season to 31). So handing the reins to Bill O'Brien, who pairs with new OL coach Adrian Klemm, should be a decisive step in the right direction. -- Mike Reiss

Post-FA ranking: 15

Most improved: Receiver

I don't mean just wide receiver, I'm also talking about tight end. The Giants greatly improved their receiving corps with the addition of Darren Waller at tight end and Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and Jalin Hyatt at wide receiver. That is at least four new options for Daniel Jones, assuming Crowder or Jeff Smith make the final roster. This is definitely an upgrade in speed and explosiveness compared to what they had last season when they had the fewest 20-plus yard receptions. -- Jordan Raanan

Post-FA ranking: 19

Most improved: Wide receiver

The Browns devoted much of this offseason to upgrading around franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland traded its second-round pick to the New York Jets to acquire speedy slot receiver Elijah Moore. Then the Browns used their highest remaining pick in the draft on third-round wideout Cedric Tillman. Cleveland also signed veteran Marquise Goodwin in free agency. The Browns struggled to find consistency at receiver in 2022, but Watson's receiving corps should be much deeper and more prolific in 2023. -- Jake Trotter

Post-FA ranking: 18

Most improved: Pass rush

Adding Tyree Wilson, who had seven sacks in each of his past two seasons at Texas Tech, to a pass rush that already boasts Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, who have a combined 72.5 sacks and four Pro Bowl appearances since 2019, is making a strength even stronger. At least, that's what the Raiders were banking on when they selected Wilson with the No. 7 pick of the draft. A more disruptive pass rush in a division that features star QBs in Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson is a must for Las Vegas. -- Paul Gutierrez

Post-FA ranking: 20

Most improved: Nowhere

This is an all-out rebuild, regardless of what the Packers want to call it. That doesn't mean they won't be better at some spots by the end of the year but you can't be better right now at quarterback going from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, or at receiver after losing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, or at tight end after losing Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis. Even on defense, the addition of first-round pick Lukas Van Ness makes the Packers better at that spot only if Rashan Gary comes back from his ACL, and that date is still TBD. -- Rob Demovsky

Post-FA ranking: 24

Most improved: Quarterback

The Saints have been looking for a quarterback since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season, starting four players in 2021 and two in 2022. The Saints went and got their guy when they signed Derek Carr this offseason, and it should be a significant upgrade over the combination of Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston last season. -- Katherine Terrell

Post-FA ranking: 21

Most improved: Quarterback

The Panthers finished near the bottom of the NFL in Total QBR the past two seasons using four different starters. Their numbers when pressured are particularly bad. While Bryce Young hasn't played an NFL down, he had a Total QBR of 30.1 the past two seasons when pressured -- that compares to what Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence did in college. He ranked first in passing yards, touchdowns and completions of 20-plus yards and his QBR was 89.9 when blitzed. Unless Young is a bust, he can't help but be a major upgrade. -- David Newton

Post-FA ranking: 23

Most improved: Offensive line

We could say coaching, but the jury will remain out on Sean Payton and the new staff until the games are played. On the field, the Broncos handed out two of the league's biggest contracts to players who changed teams on the offensive line. Mike McGlinchey signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal and guard Ben Powers received a four-year, $51.5 million deal. For a team that averaged a league-worst 16.9 points and had quarterback Russell Wilson sacked a career-high 55 times, any improvement up front will be necessary if the Broncos are going to have any chance to fully benefit from the trade for Wilson or end the team's seven-year playoff drought. -- Jeff Legwold

Post-FA ranking: 22

Most improved: Offensive coordinator

Washington hired Eric Bieniemy as its offensive coordinator, replacing Scott Turner. Bieniemy had the same role with Kansas City, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid was the primary playcaller. Bieniemy will be the primary playcaller in Washington, where the players had lost confidence in Turner. Bieniemy's adherence to details and demanding ways should be welcomed, along with his energy. In the past three years combined, the Commanders rank 28th in points and 27th in yards. -- John Keim

Post-FA ranking: 25

Most improved: Backup quarterback

While not many teams could have overcome the injuries the Rams had in 2023, their play without quarterback Matthew Stafford showed just how unprepared they were to stay competitive without him. The Rams remedied that for the end of the season by claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers, but he was a short-term solution. By drafting Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round, the Rams believe they've added the needed protection for Stafford, who played nine games last season, with two stints in the concussion protocol. Stafford ended the season on injured reserve with a spinal cord contusion. Although the Rams obviously hope Bennett doesn't need to play, they are now in a much stronger position to win games if he does. -- Sarah Barshop

Post-FA ranking: 28

Most improved: Defense

The Falcons were among the worst pass-rush units in the league the past two seasons -- 39 total sacks between 2021 and 2022 -- and so Atlanta upgraded across its defense -- from safety Jessie Bates III and cornerback Jeff Okudah in the secondary to defensive linemen Calais Campbell and David Onyemata to edge rusher Bud Dupree and linebacker Kaden Elliss. These additions should help the team's pass coverage, which could also lead to more sacks. And more sacks could lead to rushed throws from quarterbacks and more interceptions for the revamped secondary under new coordinator Ryan Nielsen. All in all, growth everywhere for Atlanta's defense. -- Michael Rothstein

Post-FA ranking: 27

Most improved: Wide receiver

Bears wide receivers recorded the fewest catches (121) of any NFL wideout group last season. Upgrading the group of pass-catchers around QB Justin Fields was Chicago's priority and led to trading the top overall pick to Carolina in a package that included WR DJ Moore. The addition of a true No. 1 receiver to a room whose leader in 2022, Darnell Mooney, topped out at 493 receiving yards, is what the Bears believe will help Fields take the next step as a passer. Between Moore, Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown and rookie Tyler Scott, the Bears have a more established group of pass-catchers.

"We kind of know what these guys are," wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said. "We don't have to try to search to see who can do what now." -- Courtney Cronin

play 1:17 Dan Orlovsky: Justin Fields will be in the MVP discussion this year Dan Orlovsky states his case on why Bears QB Justin Fields is going to be in the NFL MVP discussion this upcoming season.

Post-FA ranking: 26

Most improved: Offensive line

After releasing left tackle Taylor Lewan and center Ben Jones, the offensive line was one of Tennessee's biggest areas of focus. That's why it is the one position where the Titans made moves both in the draft and free agency. Former Eagles tackle Andre Dillard and former 49ers interior lineman Daniel Brunskill were signed to likely be starters. Tennessee also grabbed one of the top offensive line prospects in the draft when they selected Peter Skoronski with the No. 11 overall pick. The Titans doubled down on the offensive line when they selected Jaelyn Duncan in the sixth round. Skoronski figures to be an immediate starter at either left tackle or left guard while Duncan will provide depth. -- Turron Davenport

Post-FA ranking: 30

Most improved: Quarterback

This might seem like an audacious claim seeing how the No. 4 overall draft pick, Anthony Richardson, is still a long way from taking his first snap. But the reality is the Colts' offseason has been defined by its lack of major upgrades from last season's 4-12-1 campaign. The selection of Richardson represents the biggest investment in resources the Colts have made. For the record, kicker Matt Gay -- a 2021 Pro Bowl selection signed by the Colts in March -- should bring consistency to a position that has been unstable for Indianapolis. -- Stephen Holder

Post-FA ranking: 29

Most improved: The future

Much like the Packers, it's unrealistic for the Bucs to get better immediately after losing one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and other prominent players. But they made some intriguing moves, like bringing in Baker Mayfield to compete with Kyle Trask and they hired a longtime Pete Carroll assistant in offensive coordinator in Dave Canales and a highly respected defensive mind in veteran assistant George Edwards.

And aside from not getting an offensive tackle in this year's draft, they made really solid selections top to bottom. 2023 won't be their year, but these players can all grow into their roles and have success down the road. -- Jenna Laine

Post-FA ranking: 31

Most improved: Defensive line

The Texans allowed the sixth-most rushing yards in a single NFL season (2,894) and had 38 sacks, while only 24 of them came without a blitz, tied for 15th. In the offseason, they added Sheldon Rankins and Will Anderson Jr. to help with those issues. Last season, the New York Jets' run defense allowed 3.82 yards per rush, compared to 4.13 without Rankins. Anderson had 34.5 sacks in his three-year career at Alabama. Adding Rankins and Anderson to a unit with Jerry Hughes, who had nine sacks last season, is certainly an upgrade. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Post-FA ranking: 32

Most improved: Cornerback

Cornerback was just one of many positions the Cardinals had to address this offseason, and, like some of the others, they did. Arizona signed new corners Rashad Fenton and Kris Boyd and drafted two more in Garrett Williams out of Syracuse and Kei'Trel Clark out of Louisville, while bringing back Antonio Hamilton.

Arizona had one of the worst defenses against the pass last season, giving up the highest completion percentage in the league, and was ranked 30th in completions allowed and 28th in touchdown passes allowed and touchdowns per attempt. The Cardinals added much-needed depth and, perhaps, a starter or two after losing Byron Murphy to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency to complement returners Marco Wilson and Christian Matthew. -- Josh Weinfuss