ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton offered the strongest public vote of confidence to date Saturday for the return of running back Javonte Williams from last season's devastating knee injury for the start of training camp this summer.

After a rookie minicamp practice at the team's suburban Denver complex, Payton was asked about the current depth at running back on the roster and said Williams' progress is now on schedule for the start of training camp.

"Our current starter is doing extremely well," Payton said. "I would tell you we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp and that's good news -- [that's] Javonte.

"His rehab is going well, and I don't want to speak for him ... or anybody else, but we get the daily reports. ... But I've read a lot [about Williams' status], but I think his rehab is going well."

Broncos general manager George Payton had, earlier this offseason, expressed hope that Williams would be ready for training camp, but team officials had tempered their enthusiasm at times in recent months given the severity of Williams' injury.

Williams, who was a second-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2021 and made the league's All Rookie team that season, suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee in the Broncos' Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Oct. 2 and was believed to have damaged the posterolateral corner of the knee as well, which impacts the stability of the joint.

Williams has spent much of the offseason at the Broncos' complex working with the team's training staff as well as new strength and conditioning staff.

If a player on a team's roster is unable to participate in practice at the start of training camp, he is designated as physically unable to perform (PUP) until he is cleared by the medical staff. Payton said Saturday the Broncos believe Williams will not have to open camp on the PUP list because he will be able to participate.

Williams' powerful, tackle-breaking style launched him to 903 yards rushing as a rookie, and he had 204 yards rushing in 47 carries last season before his injury.

The Broncos did not use one of their five draft picks on a deep running back class in last month's draft and eschewed a long list of veteran backs available in free agency to sign Samaje Perine, who hasn't had more than 95 carries in a season since he was a rookie in 2017.