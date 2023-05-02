Todd McShay breaks down how the Packers helped Jordan Love in the draft before giving him a one-year extension. (2:10)

Now that the 2023 NFL draft is over, the deadline for NFL teams to pick up fifth-year options on rookie contracts for 2020 first-round draft picks is here.

Three 2020 first-round draft picks are no longer in the NFL and are not eligible: No. 12 Henry Ruggs III, No. 19 Damon Arnette and No. 29 Isaiah Wilson. The No. 31 overall pick, Jeff Gladney, died in a car accident last May.

Below, we are tracking all of the picked up and declined options for the 2020 class.

What is a fifth-year option?

According to OverTheCap.com, the 2020 collective bargaining agreement allows for teams to exercise a fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round as an addition to the standard four-year rookie contract. Upon being exercised, the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player's fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so. The fifth-year salary is calculated based on four tiers: Basic, playtime, one Pro Bowl, multiple Pro Bowls.

The 2020 first-round class

No. 1 overall pick: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals picked up the option for 2020's No. 1 overall pick -- no surprise there as he has led the team to Super Bowl LVI and the AFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons.

No. 2: Chase Young, DE, Washington Commanders

The Commanders won't pick up the fifth-year option on Young, making him a possible free agent after this season.

No. 3: Jeff Okudah, CB, Atlanta Falcons

The No. 3 overall pick in 2020 is not eligible for a fifth-year option after being traded to the Falcons from the Detroit Lions last month and having his contract restructured, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

No. 4: Andrew Thomas, OT, New York Giants

The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on the left tackle. Thomas has developed into one of the NFL's best left tackles and is now under contract for 2024 at $14.175 million.

No. 5: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins announced in March that they would pick up Tagovailoa's option after the QB suffered multiple concussions in 2022. The No. 5 pick in 2020 enters the fourth year of his rookie contract in 2023 and stands to make a fully guaranteed $23.4 million in 2024.

No. 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have exercised the fifth-year option on Herbert's contract. The sixth-overall pick in 2020, Herbert is scheduled to earn $4.23 million and $29.5 million in the final two seasons of his rookie deal.

No. 7: Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers

The No. 7 overall pick in 2020 had his fifth-year option picked up by the Panthers on Monday.

No. 8: Isaiah Simmons, ILB, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals did not pick up Simmons' fifth-year option, coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday, adding that the decision won't affect how the Cardinals handle or approach the versatile defensive player.

No. 9: CJ Henderson, CB, Carolina Panthers

Carolina has declined Henderson's fifth-year option. Henderson was drafted No. 9 overall by the Jaguars in 2020 and traded to the Panthers in 2021.

No. 10: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Cleveland Browns

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are picking up the fifth-year option on Wills. This guarantees a salary of $14.175 million for 2024 for the former No. 10 overall pick.

No. 11: Mekhi Becton, OL, New York Jets

Becton's fifth-year option has been declined by the Jets, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

No. 13: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers announced that they have picked up the fifth-year option on Wirfs' rookie contract.

No. 14: Javon Kinlaw, DT, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers will not pick up Kinlaw's option. The 2020 No. 14 overall pick has struggled to stay healthy and produce on the defensive line.

No. 15: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Broncos will exercise Jeudy's option; he will now earn $12.98 million in 2024, which will be the fifth, and final, year of his rookie deal.

No. 16: A.J. Terrell, CB, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons announce they picked up the option for Terrell over the weekend. The Falcons will owe the former No. 16 pick $12.34 million in 2024.

No. 17: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys picked up Lamb's option in April, locking him, their first-round pick in 2020, into a salary of $17.99 million in 2024.

No. 18: Austin Jackson, OT, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are declining Jackson's fifth-year option, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Jackson has played in 32 games over the past three years, including 30 starts. However, ankle injuries limited him to just two games last season. GM Chris Grier said the team expects Jackson to start at right tackle again in 2023.

No. 20: K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars declined to pick up Chaisson's fifth-year option, ESPN's Michael DiRocco confirms.

No. 21: Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have declined Reagor's fifth-year option. The Eagles drafted Reagor and traded him to the Vikings last August.

No. 22: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are exercising the fifth-year option of their All-Pro receiver. The fifth-year option is worth $19.743 million.

No. 23: Kenneth Murray Jr., ILB, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco said last week that they will not exercise Murray's fifth-year option.

No. 24: Cesar Ruiz, C, New Orleans Saints

According to ESPN's Jeremey Fowler, the Saints are declining the fifth-year option for the 2020 No. 24 overall pick.

No. 25: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers picked up Aiyuk's option, and if he doesn't sign a contract extension before the 2024 season, he would be due $14.12 million that year.

No. 26: Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

The Packers had an interesting decision with Love. Were they going to pick up the option on an unproven player? Well, yes and no. The two sides on Tuesday agreed to a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million (including $13.5 million fully guaranteed), a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The agreement was reached just hours before Tuesday's fifth-year option deadline. If the Packers had picked up the fifth-year option on Love, they would have owed him more in guaranteed money in 2024.

No. 27: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are declining their fifth-year option on the starting inside linebacker, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

No. 28: Patrick Queen, OLB, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have declined to pick up Queen's fifth-year option, a source told ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

No. 30: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are declining the fifth-year option for Igbinoghene, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Igbinoghene has struggled to get on the field during his three NFL seasons, playing just 16 games of the past two seasons.

No. 32: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have declined the fifth-year option for Edwards-Helaire. Injuries have interrupted each of his three NFL seasons.