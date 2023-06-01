Louis Riddick breaks down how the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers sets higher expectations for the Raiders in a loaded AFC West. (1:16)

Does Jimmy G raise expectations for the Raiders in the AFC West? (1:16)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday he is not concerned abouts reports and rumors that his new starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may not be able to play this season.

"I have no anxiety," McDaniels said. "You guys may have anxiety. I have no anxiety.

"I'm not going to out a timeline or a day on anything."

Garoppolo, who joined the Raiders on a three-year, $72.75 million free agent contract on March 17, also signed a waiver/release in place of a physical due to his injured left foot, suffered on Dec. 4 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

He underwent surgery after signing with the Raiders and has not been able to practice on the field with the team during voluntary OTAs, although Garoppolo has been in the building. The Raiders have been hoping to have him available at the start of training camp as he continues to rehab.

Garoppolo's introductory media conference was postponed a day in March, presumably after the Raiders found issues with his foot and had him sign the waiver.

Asked that day to shed light on the delay and if the injury played a part, Garoppolo said, "No worry.

"I mean it was just talking, language, things like that. But no, both sides I think, knew what we wanted to get done, so it was very collaborative actually. Just us coming together."

Garoppolo's $11.25 million signing bonus was also converted into base salary -- giving him a total $22.5 base salary for 2023 -- and lending credence to the notion that Las Vegas could part ways with him should he not be able to pass a physical before the season begins.

Asked why he had no "anxiety" regarding the quarterback position, McDaniels smiled.

"I don't worry about the things I can't control," McDaniels said. "I have very good information that tells me that we're going to be fine, you know what I mean? So again, nothing has happened that would've changed that, so that's why I feel that way."

Brian Hoyer, who has experience in McDaniels' system from his time with the New England Patriots and is entering his 15th NFL season, signed with Las Vegas as a free agent this past offseason and has been taking first-team reps. The Raiders also drafted Aidan O'Connell out of Purdue in the fourth round and return second-year player Chase Garbers.