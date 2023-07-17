NFL training camps across the league are set to kick off over the next two weeks, which means Madden NFL 24 season is almost upon us. This year's version of the video game from EA Sports will be released worldwide Aug. 18.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes his Madden cover debut this year. Where does his Madden rating rank among last year's cover star Patrick Mahomes and the league's top quarterbacks? We're unveiling position ratings each day this week, along with more content on ESPN and ESPN.com.

Madden Week kicks off Monday with the top rated wide receivers in the game. Below is the full schedule, with ratings released every afternoon.

Monday: Wide receivers

Tuesday: Edge rushers

Wednesday: Running backs

Thursday: Cornerbacks

Friday: Quarterbacks

Check out our "SportsCenter Special: The Madden 24 Ratings" on ESPN and the ESPN app on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET..

More from EA Sports:

Madden NFL 24 ratings | What's new