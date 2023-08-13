RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Saturday that wide receiver Cade Johnson is doing "much better" after he suffered a concussion Thursday night and was wheeled off the field on a stretcher before being taken to the hospital.

There are still no indications that Johnson suffered any injuries beyond a concussion, Carroll said.

Johnson, a third-year player vying to make the Seahawks' 53-man roster, suffered the concussion on a kickoff return about four minutes into the second quarter of the team's preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He briefly appeared unstable while getting up after the play, walked off the field on his own power and then was taken into the medical tent for evaluation.

Johnson was eventually loaded onto a stretcher with his neck stabilized and was wheeled off the field at halftime. The Seahawks said Thursday night that he was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center to be evaluated for head and neck injuries as a precaution.

On Friday, the team said Johnson has been discharged from the hospital and that he was in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Also on Saturday, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III returned to practice after missing the past two weeks with a groin injury.

Walker, who rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns last season to lead all rookies, hadn't practice since the first day of training camp. Carroll repeatedly said his injury wasn't serious, and that the team was resting Walker to prevent it from lingering deep into camp.

Walker took part in position drills Saturday but no team periods.

"Kenny jumped back out today and got going," Carroll said. "He'll start picking up some reps now, which is great to see."

The Seahawks suffered injuries to three of their top four running backs over the first week and a half of camp. Second-round Zach Charbonnet missed time with a shoulder injury but has since returned, while another rookie, seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh, remains sidelined with a knee sprain but is expected to return before Week 1.

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge is expected to miss time with a knee sprain he suffered Thursday, per Carroll.

"It's going to take a little bit for him," Carroll said. "He could be a few weeks."

Eskridge, projected to be Seattle's No. 4 receiver, is set to miss the first six games of the regular season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Carroll said there's still no clear timetable for rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon to return from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him since late in Monday's practice. Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick, has been competing for the starting job at left cornerback and at nickelback as well.

Carroll said the team is evaluating Witherspoon every couple of days and that they'll see how he is on Tuesday after the off day Monday.