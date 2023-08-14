Kimberley A. Martin and Ryan Clark examine how far the Ravens can go after bolstering their offense this offseason. (1:57)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens will soon have their leading rusher on the practice field for the first time this year.

J.K. Dobbins is being activated off the physically unable to perform list Monday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dobbins didn't participate in any of the offseason spring workouts, including mandatory minicamp, and missed the first 14 practices of training camp.

Ravens officials have never specified Dobbins' injury. At the start of training camp last month, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins' absence had "some complexity to it."

This offseason, Dobbins expressed frustration about his contract situation to WJZ-TV. Dobbins, 24, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, is making $1.391 million this season, slightly more than his backups, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, both of whom will earn $1 million.

A second-round pick in 2020, Dobbins ranks second among all NFL running backs with a 5.9-yard rushing average over the past three seasons. In 2022, he helped carry the Baltimore offense without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson. Dobbins averaged 99.3 yards rushing in the last four regular-season games.

But Dobbins has missed more games (27) than he has played (23) in his career. He was sidelined for all of 2021 after suffering a significant left knee injury in the preseason and then missed six straight games last season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on the same knee.

Last week, Harbaugh said he had spoken to Dobbins and expected him to return soon, adding, "The ball is in J.K.'s court."