Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that he plans to play running back Javonte Williams in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers in what will be the running back's first time playing since tearing his ACL and LCL (lateral collateral ligament) in Week 4 of last season.

"He's doing well; we'll have a plan. I plan on playing him; we'll see pitch-count-wise towards the end of the week. We'll be smart, but I do see him getting to play some," Payton said.

Williams did not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

He was a second-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2021 and made the league's All-Rookie team that season, having accounted for 1,219 total yards (903 rushing) and scored seven touchdowns.

Williams had 204 yards rushing at the time of his injury last season.