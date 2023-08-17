Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks sustained an LCL sprain during Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings, according to results of his MRI, a source confirmed to ESPN.

NFL Network first reported the news.

The injury is likely to sideline Burks for multiple weeks. The Titans open their season against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10.

On Wednesday, Burks got open in the secondary and caught a deep pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the team period. After making the catch, Burks' forward momentum caused him to stumble before losing his balance and somersaulting into the end zone.

He got up and spiked the ball in frustration. The trainers helped him off the field. They had Burks lie on the ground as they looked at his left leg before carting him off.

Teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry, along with general manager Ran Carthon, consoled Burks as he was being placed on the cart.

Burks had 33 catches for 444 yards and a touchdown in 11 games as a rookie last season.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.