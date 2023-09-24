The NFL's social media trolls were far from shy after a handful of comfortable victories in Week 3.

The Miami Dolphins exploded for a 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos behind four total touchdowns for Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane. The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions bounced back from losses in Week 2 with more lopsided wins.

Here are the best social media jabs from Week 3:

Cleveland Browns 27, Tennessee Titans 3

The Browns flexed their defensive muscles at home, holding the Titans to just 94 total yards and six first downs.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson bounced back from a slow start to the season, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Amari Cooper had his best game of the season with 7 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

If that wasn't already enough on the field, Cleveland trolled Tennessee not once, but twice, including with a creative "Teen Titans" graphic.

Attack on Titan pic.twitter.com/DmvvyknEIO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 24, 2023

In a battle of winless teams, only one could come out on top and it went down to the wire.

Chargers cornerback Kenneth Murray Jr. picked off Kirk Cousins when the Vikings faced 1st-and-goal at the six-yard line with 12 seconds left to seal a wild win.

Justin Herbert threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Keenan Allen had a huge day with 18 receptions and 215 yards.

The Chargers mocked the Vikings on social media with a clip from the PBS show "Arthur."

The Bills extinguished the Commanders' hot 2-0 start after forcing five turnovers, including four interceptions by quarterback Sam Howell, and having nine sacks.

The dominant defense didn't leave much work to be done for the Bills' offense. Josh Allen had 218 yards and two total touchdowns. Stefon Diggs brought in 8 catches for 111 yards.

Buffalo let Washington hear it on social media, trolling the Commanders with a photo of a crushed container of a regional favorite, Old Bay seasoning.

With six seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Ravens' typically dependable kicker Justin Tucker attempted what would have been a winning 61-yard field goal.

Instead, he missed and an overtime period concluded with Matt Gay's winning 53-yard field goal.

Without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew threw for 227 yards and a touchdown. But it was running back Zack Moss who shined, rushing for a career-high 122 yards plus a touchdown catch.

The Colts proved that they came to eat on and off the field by posting a near-empty plate with remnants of Baltimore's signature dish.

Jonathan Gannon's first win as an NFL head coach came in memorable fashion. The Cardinals entered the game as an underdog but came out on top to hand the Cowboys their first loss.

The Cardinals ran for 222 yards, including 98 from running back James Conner. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs added 55 yards himself alongside 189 yards and one touchdown in the air.

Arizona doused Gannon with water once the game ended, but the celebrating didn't end there. The Cardinals made sure to troll "America's Team" on social media.