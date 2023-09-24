Taylor Swift accepts Travis Kelce's invitation to watch the Chiefs' win from his family box at Arrowhead Stadium. (0:47)

The latest stop for the star of the Eras Tour seems to be focused on "Red." Could this be the start of a new "Love Story"?

Superstar Taylor Swift, decked out in red and white, took up All-Pro tight end's Travis Kelce's invitation to attend Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, sitting in his suite with Kelce's mother, Donna.

She got quite a show as Kansas City rolled to a 41-10 victory. After Kelce grabbed a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 41-0 lead, Swift was seen jumping up and down and screaming in the glass-enclosed suite.

KILLA TRAVVVV 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NNZtiTeIZK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 24, 2023

Kelce did not speak to reporters after the game, but he was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Swift by his side.

"He told me at the last minute" that Swift was coming to the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "Some things with Trav, he says it and you don't know if it's true or not, he says it so calmly."

Mahomes said after the game that there was "a little pressure" to get a touchdown pass to Kelce.

"I heard she was in the house," Mahomes said. "... I knew I had to get it to Trav. Of course, on the route to Travis, he just does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

During a Thursday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Kelce extended an invite to the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead," Kelce said. "We'll see what happens in the near future."

Kelce had previously shared on his "New Heights" podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he was upset that his opportunity to present Swift with a friendship bracelet -- along with his phone number -- went by the boards during her Kansas City stop of the Eras Tour.

"She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," Travis Kelce said then.

The rumor mill began picking up steam throughout the summer about the potential power couple, albeit with unconfirmed reports.

Mahomes on Sunday wouldn't speculate on the nature of the Swift-Kelce relationship other than saying he'd like to meet her.

"She's tremendous. She's a pop star. She's a tremendous singer ... tremendous at everything she does and I haven't got to meet her," Mahomes said. "I guess if she ends up being with Travis then I'll probably get to meet her at some point. So she seems like a good person. So hopefully I get to meet her one day."

Jason Kelce was asked Wednesday about his brother's relationship situation on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

"I don't really know what's happening in Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world," Jason Kelce said. "But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think that it's all 100% true."

Jason Kelce was quick to note that he was joking.

Swift's Eras Tour resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

ESPN's Adam Teicher, Anthony Gharib, Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.