INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who suffered an injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders that required a splint on his left middle finger, said he was not sure if he would miss any games and joked that the injury was "just a flesh wound."

Herbert said the injury resulted from his finger getting stuck in a helmet after he threw an interception that was caught by Raiders cornerback Tre'von Moehrig. Herbert sat on the field following the play and then headed to the medical tent with an athletic trainer who covered Herbert's hand with a towel.

Herbert returned to the field on the Chargers' next drive with his left hand wrapped in a bandage and a splint on the finger. He later put on a glove and was still wearing the splint after the game.

Herbert has never missed a game in his career, and the Chargers are entering a bye week before playing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

"I don't have all the information right now," Herbert said. "If I was able to go back out there, and the doctors and trainers felt like it was safe, I'm sure it's up to their hands. I've always felt really safe and comfortable with them working out. We'll see what they have to say."

The offense adjusted to Herbert's injury by having the remainder of his snaps come from shotgun and pistol formations, except for one snap that was a failed quarterback sneak on fourth down with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Herbert said they will "wait and see" if the offense needs to shift from snaps under center while his finger heals.

"I thought that we did a good job in the pistol today," Herbert said. "Whether it is under center or whether it is in the gun, I know that our team will adapt, and we will find a way to get after it."

Herbert also said the pain in his finger wasn't significant.

"It's not bad; it was good enough to go back out there," Herbert said. "It's just one of those things that you have to monitor over the next couple of days, see how it goes. We'll wait for more details."

Sunday marked one of the worst passing games of Herbert's career. He finished with 13 completions and 167 yards passing, both career lows, but Herbert found success on the ground, where he scrambled for two scores and had a highlight play on which he made Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby stumble after a juke move.

On that play, Herbert was hit late by Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, which resulted in an ejection. Herbert said he didn't take any offense to the hit by Tillery, a former Chargers first-round pick, and called him a friend and good teammate.

"It is what it is. It's football," Herbert said. "You can't expect to be treated perfect and not have everyone hit you and come after you. I understand the situation. I was trying to get out of bounds. I have no hard feelings about it."

Still, despite the injury to his hand, the late hit and the passing struggles, Herbert delivered in the game's final moments. It was third-and-10, with the Chargers on their 11-yard line with 2 minutes remaining, and Herbert threw a 45-yard strike to Joshua Palmer to seal the win.

"You guys saw Justin's toughness today -- not that we needed to show anybody how tough he is," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "He's a clutch player. He has always played his best in the clutch. No matter what type of game it is, at the end of the game, he's always going to be there, and that throw is a great example of it. Just kind of hung tough the whole game. But, then, when you throw a dime like that to finish it, it's just one of those signature plays that help you win a game like this."