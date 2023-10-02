LOS ANGELES -- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the middle finger on his left hand, the team confirmed on Monday.

Herbert would be listed as probable and would play this Sunday if the Chargers weren't on a bye this week, a team spokesperson said.

The injury, on Herbert's non-throwing hand, came in the third quarter of Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Raiders.

Herbert said the injury resulted from his finger getting stuck in a helmet after he threw an interception caught by Raiders cornerback Tre'von Moehrig. Herbert sat on the field following the play and then headed to the medical tent with an athletic trainer who covered Herbert's hand with a towel.

When Herbert returned to the field for the Chargers' next possession, his left hand was wrapped in a bandage, and he had a splint on his finger. He later put on a glove and was still wearing the splint after the game.

For all but one snap for the remainder of the game, the offense operated from the shotgun and pistol formation, instead of under center, to make handling the ball easy for Herbert. The injury didn't appear to bother Herbert much on Sunday, as he connected with receiver Joshua Palmer for a 45-yard pass to seal the win.