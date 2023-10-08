INDIANAPOLIS -- The frustration is mounting for the Titans, especially cornerback Kristian Fulton, who didn't hold back when asked about his performance in Tennessee's 23-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Fulton was flagged for two pass interference penalties, including one where he thought he was in the right position.

"I thought it was a bad call," Fulton said. "It's hard when you got to play against the refs and the wide receivers. But that's the life of a DB."

The call Fulton was referring to happened on third-and-12 in the fourth quarter, when he got tangled up with Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. There was contact at the top of the route when Pittman ran a double move.

Fulton believed he was squarely in front of the receiver, which wouldn't have warranted a penalty. The officials thought differently and threw the flag, extending the drive for Indianapolis and allowing the Colts to take precious time off the clock and kick a field goal for a 23-16 lead with one minute remaining.

Teams have started to use the double move against Fulton more often this season. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he spoke to Fulton during halftime about the techniques required to defend the double move, where a receiver makes two cuts.

The Titans pass defense gave up three explosive plays this week after not allowing the Cincinnati Bengals to do so last Sunday. Tennessee also gave up 193 rushing yards in this week's loss.

Despite the loss and his recent struggles, Fulton, who is in a contract year, vows to keep pressing forward.

"You got to show up every week," Fulton said. "I'm going to keep challenging every week and keep showing up."