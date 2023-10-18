Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will be without another key member of their secondary when they return from their bye week to face the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Chinn, who plays big nickel, safety and linebacker, is dealing with a significant quad injury that is expected to sideline him for up to six weeks, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Chinn does not need surgery for the injury, the sources said.

Carolina (0-6) was without starting safeties Xavier Woods (hamstring), Von Bell (quad) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) for Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Woods, who has missed the last three games, initially was expected to miss up to six weeks.

The Panthers have put no timetable on how long Bell could be out, but they signed safety Alex Cook from the New York Giants practice squad on Tuesday.

Horn was injured in the opener and placed on injured reserve. Coach Frank Reich didn't speculate on a timeline for his return when he spoke on Monday, but Horn was hopeful he could return after the bye.

Chinn, a second-round pick in 2020, is in the last year of his contract. There has been speculation he could be a candidate for a trade before the deadline.

He is sixth on the team in tackles with 23. He has been a starter for the Panthers since being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft and finished runner-up to Chase Young in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting that season.

He led the team with 107 tackles in 2021.