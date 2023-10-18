Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said there is "no concern" about mobility or pain with his right shoulder injury and that "we'll be ready to go" for the team's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Allen spoke on the latest with his throwing shoulder in his weekly news conference after the team held a walk-through practice Wednesday. The quarterback was listed as limited in the team's injury report.

He suffered the injury in the second quarter of the team's 14-9 win in Week 6 over the New York Giants. The injury came on a first-and-10 play with just over five minutes remaining, when he was taken down by Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Allen's shoulder hit the turf after his pass fell incomplete. Left guard Connor McGovern was called for holding on the play.

"I would put it in the pain management [category]," Allen said, when asked whether it will be more about managing pain with the injury or being preventive in dealing with it moving forward. "But, you know, it's feeling pretty good."

The quarterback did have minor tape on his right shoulder. Coach Sean McDermott said earlier Wednesday they would see how the practice went for Allen.

"I'll know more a little bit after today and seeing how he does out there," McDermott said. "[All injuries are] always a concern, as you said. I know we've been around each other enough that he'll communicate if things raise to a certain level. Right now, it's a one-day-at-a-time approach. So, we'll see."

After a false start by right tackle Spencer Brown on the play after the shoulder injury, Allen threw a deep pass intended for wide receiver Gabe Davis, staying on his feet despite pressure, and took a hit to the upper body from linebacker Bobby Okereke that led to the quarterback being called from the game by the spotter and evaluated for a head injury. He was cleared to return and back on the field two plays later.

Outside of those two missed plays, Allen played the entire game against the Giants. He had a strong second half, completing 11 of 12 passes with 6.8 yards per attempt and two touchdowns after the Bills were held scoreless in the first three quarters for the first time since Allen's rookie season (2018 vs. the Packers). He finished the game completing 19 of 30 passes for 169 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was not sacked.

Allen, 27, is in his sixth season and has not missed a start since his rookie year. He is currently leading the league in completion percentage (71.7%), and as part of an effort to take less hits, he has rushed the ball significantly less. He is averaging 3.7 rushing attempts per game, by far a career low (down from 7.8 last season). The Bills' backup quarterback is Kyle Allen.