INDIANAPOLIS -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts for unknown reasons.

The team announced that Watson had cleared the concussion protocol but had not assigned an injury as to why he was not playing.

Watson exited the game in the first quarter after taking a hit from Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. He had completed only 1 of 5 passes for five yards with an interception when he left. PJ Walker replaced him at quarterback.

Watson had missed Cleveland's previous two games with a rotator cuff strain in his right (throwing) shoulder.

Leading into Sunday's game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson had looked like himself again while taking the first-team snaps during Friday's practice.