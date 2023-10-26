Deshaun Watson comments on not being able to play in Week 8 because of injury. (0:22)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he doesn't know when he'll be able to play again as he continues to rehabilitate his injured throwing shoulder.

He also admitted he doesn't know how long the injury is going to linger.

"Right now, we're not in a space where I should be out there," he said Thursday. "I'm trying to get to a percentage where I can go out there and be very, very beneficial for the team."

Watson has already been ruled out of this Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks with the rotator cuff strain to his right shoulder. After missing Cleveland's two previous games, Watson started this past Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts but left in the first quarter after taking a hit from defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

PJ Walker replaced Watson and later led the Browns on a game-winning drive in a 39-38 victory. Walker will start Sunday against the Seahawks.

"I thought I was ready," said Watson, who completed just 1 of 5 passes for 5 yards with an interception over his four series. "I wasn't ready. ... I just didn't have the strength and things like that to be able to go out there and play a full, complete game."

Watson is not practicing this week as he focuses on rehab instead. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that an MRI revealed that Watson didn't reinjure the shoulder against the Colts but that there was "residual swelling that's affecting his throwing."

Watson has completed 61.7% of his passes this season for 683 yards and four touchdowns, with three interceptions. After trading for him last offseason, the Browns signed Watson to a new five-year deal worth a record $230 million fully guaranteed.

On Thursday. he responded to criticism that his desire to play isn't the same as it was before he signed his massive contract.

"This is what I've been doing since I was 6 years old. So why wouldn't I want to play?" Watson said. "I see the same things. I see all the narratives, this, that and the third. All this stuff is just trying to cause controversy and commotion. I'm fine. I'm happy. Not happy with the injury, but I'm in a great space mentally, I'm in a great space spiritually.

"Why wouldn't I want to play? I don't do this for no other reason. I see that. The whole contract situation and this stuff, that's just for people to talk and create narratives."

Watson reiterated Thursday that he won't need surgery on the shoulder. But he couldn't give a timeline on when he'll be able to start again for the Browns.

"As soon as possible," he said. "We just gotta go through the process again and rehab and get back with the docs and try to strengthen as much as possible and get the pain away and try to get back on the field as soon as possible."