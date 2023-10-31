Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Quarterback Kenny Pickett left no doubt he would start Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans, despite exiting at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss with injured ribs Sunday.

"I'm playing for sure," Pickett said after Tuesday's walkthrough.

Coach Mike Tomlin had said Monday that Pickett, who didn't sustain any structural damage to his ribs, would be a "game-time decision," with Wednesday's "functional" practice key in determining his availability.

"We'll see how we go through the week," Tomlin said. "His ability to throw, his level of comfort, his of effectiveness, etc., and let that be our guide in terms of determining his availability."

With Tuesday's light practice on a short week, Pickett said he participated "as much everyone else" and felt good.

"Obviously, it'll be better in a couple days, but it's still early," he said.

Pickett sustained the injury with 17 seconds left in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars when defensive end Adam Gotsis drilled him on a pass rush. A flag wasn't thrown for roughing the passer, but Pickett remained on the ground for several moments after the hit as trainers came out to tend to him.

"I've had a couple where I feel like I was going to get some," Pickett said when asked if he was surprised by the lack of a penalty on the play. "But I haven't gotten them yet so it is what it is. Just got to keep playing."

Pickett tried to play after halftime and warmed up on the sideline with several throws before determining he couldn't return.

"I felt like I couldn't throw it the way I needed to throw it to help us win." he said. "So listening to what the doctor said and go for there."

Pickett, who completed 10 of 16 attempt for 73 yards prior to the injury, said he has never had this kind of injury, and he'll use the same protective vest Thursday that he typically wears with his uniform and pads. He acknowledged the injury affects his throwing motion and mechanics.

"When I'm coming through, being able to have torque, rotating," the quarterback said. "Obviously, your ribs are a huge part of that, so just being smart these two days and get ready to go Thursday night."