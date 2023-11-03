Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON-- The Houston Texans have ruled running back Dameon Pierce out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury.

Pierce is the Texans' leader in rushing yards (327), but he's averaging only 3.0 yards per carry for a ground attack that ranks 23rd in the NFL in rushing yards per game (91.9). The second-year back has struggled to build off his rookie season, in which he averaged 72 yards per game, 4.3 yards per carry and finished with 939 yards in 13 games.

The Texans will take a running-back-by-committee approach in Pierce's absence, with Devin Singletary, whom the team signed this past offseason, likely to get the bulk of the carries. The fifth-year back is second on the team with 49 carries on the season, while averaging 3.7 yards per tote.

Mike Boone and Dare Ogunbowale, who have combined for just five carries on the season, are likely to see their workload increase.