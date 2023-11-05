Open Extended Reactions

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is "tracking to play" vs. the Carolina Panthers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

Downs still wants to see how the knee feels during pregame warmups, and he's not 100%, either way. But he intends to play, the source said.

Downs, 22, a third-round pick of the Colts this year out of North Carolina, has 40 receptions in his rookie year for 473 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, in a 36-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, he was targeted nine times and finished with seven receptions and 72 yards.

The visiting Colts have lost three in a row and four of the past five games and will face a Carolina team that is fresh off its first win of the season, a 15-13 victory over the Houston Texans.